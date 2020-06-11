Global Automotive Piston Market (2020 to 2025) - Advanced Manufacturing Processes and Use of Alternative Materials Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Piston Market by Component (Piston, Piston Ring, Piston Pin), Material (Steel, Aluminum), Coating Type (Dry Film Lubricants, Thermal Barriers, Oil Shedding), Piston Shape, Vehicle & Fuel Type, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive piston market is projected to reach USD 2,194 million by 2025 from USD 1,851 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5%.
Increase in gasoline direct injection engine demand is projected to drive the automotive piston market globally.
The growth of the automotive piston industry is influenced by factors such as increasing popularity of gasoline direct injection engines and the growing production of passenger vehicles. Some of the market restraining factors are the engine downsizing and possible shift towards electric vehicles.
Aluminum is estimated to be the largest growing material for pistons.
The automotive piston consists of various components like the piston head/crown, piston rod, and the piston ring. Aluminum and stainless steel are the key materials used for the manufacturing of piston. The durability of piston components at high temperatures depends upon the type of material that been used for it. Owing to the light-weighting trend, lower cost, and other benefits offered by aluminum over steel and cast iron, the demand for aluminum is estimated to be the largest in the coming years.
Asia Oceania constitutes the largest automotive piston market.
Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the global automotive piston industry as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, with the world's highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers. Increasing production of automobiles and the presence of key OEMs in this region such as Brilliance Auto, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), Chery Automobile, Geely Automobile, Hawtai Motor Group, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd have broadened the scope for pistons in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario
3.2 Report Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Stagnant Growth in the Automotive Piston Market
4.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Component
4.3 Automotive Piston Market, by Fuel Type
4.4 Automotive Piston Market, by Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Piston Market, by Material Type
4.6 Automotive Piston Market, by Coating Type
4.7 Automotive Piston Market, by Shape
4.8 Automotive Piston Aftermarket, by Region
4.9 Automotive Piston Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Years Considered Under the Study
5.3 Currency and Pricing
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight Pistons
5.4.1.2 Increased Demand for Passenger Car Gasoline Engines
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing
5.4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Advanced Manufacturing Processes and USe of Alternative Materials
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Manufacturing High-Quality, Cost-Effective Pistons
5.4.5 Revenue Shift for Piston Manufacturers
5.5 Automotive Piston Market Scenario
5.5.1 most Likely Scenario
5.5.1.1 High Covid-19 Impact Scenario
5.5.1.2 Low Covid-19 Impact Scenario
5.6 Average Pricing Trend Analysis for Automotive Pistons, by Region
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem
6 Automotive Piston Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Piston Head
6.3 Piston Ring
6.4 Piston Pin
7 Automotive Piston Market, by Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.1.4 Vehicle Type Share, 2018 Vs. 2020
7.2 Passenger Vehicle
7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8 Automotive Piston Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Steel
8.3 Aluminum
9 Automotive Piston Market, by Coating
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Thermal Barrier Piston Coating
9.3 Dry Film Lubricant Piston Coating
9.4 Oil Shedding Piston Coating
10 Automotive Piston Market, by Fuel Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.1.4 2018 Fuel Share Vs. 2020 Fuel Share
10.2 Gasoline
10.3 Diesel
10.4 Alternate Fuel
11 Automotive Piston Market, by Shape
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Flat-Top Piston
11.3 Bowl Piston
11.4 Dome Piston
12 Automotive Piston Aftermarket, by Component
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Piston Head
12.3 Piston Ring
12.4 Piston Pin
13 Automotive Piston Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.3 North America
13.4 Europe
13.5 Rest of the World
14 Recommendations by the Publisher
14.1 Japan, Korea, and India Emerging As Promising Alternatives to China for the Supply of Automotive Components
14.2 Passenger Vehicles can be a Key Focus Area for Manufacturers
14.3 Conclusion
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Evolution Framework
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 Partnerships/Contracts/Acquisitions,2019-2020
15.4 Right to Win
16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
16.1 Overview
16.2 Automotive Piston Market: Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
16.3.1 Star
16.3.2 Emerging Leaders
16.3.3 Pervasive
16.3.4 Emerging Companies
16.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence
16.4 Company Profiles
16.4.1 Mahle Gmbh
16.4.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Ag
16.4.3 Tenneco Inc.
16.4.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
16.4.5 Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd.
16.4.6 Riken Corporation
16.4.7 Art-Serina Piston Co., Ltd.
16.4.8 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
16.4.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
16.4.10 Dongsuh Federal-Mogul
16.4.11 Pmg Holding Gmbh
16.5 Additional Company Profiles
16.5.1 Asia Pacific
16.5.1.1 Pt Astra Otoparts Tbk
16.5.1.2 Gmb Korea Corp.
16.5.1.3 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.
16.5.1.4 Dong Yang Piston
16.5.1.5 Menon Pistons Ltd.
16.5.1.6 Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd.
16.5.2 North America
16.5.2.1 Ross Racing Pistons
16.5.2.2 Cp Carrillo Inc.
16.5.3 Europe
16.5.3.1 Capricorn
16.5.3.2 Cosworth
