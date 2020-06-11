Global Automotive Piston Market (2020 to 2025) - Advanced Manufacturing Processes and Use of Alternative Materials Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Piston Market by Component (Piston, Piston Ring, Piston Pin), Material (Steel, Aluminum), Coating Type (Dry Film Lubricants, Thermal Barriers, Oil Shedding), Piston Shape, Vehicle & Fuel Type, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive piston market is projected to reach USD 2,194 million by 2025 from USD 1,851 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5%.



Increase in gasoline direct injection engine demand is projected to drive the automotive piston market globally.

The growth of the automotive piston industry is influenced by factors such as increasing popularity of gasoline direct injection engines and the growing production of passenger vehicles. Some of the market restraining factors are the engine downsizing and possible shift towards electric vehicles.

Aluminum is estimated to be the largest growing material for pistons.

The automotive piston consists of various components like the piston head/crown, piston rod, and the piston ring. Aluminum and stainless steel are the key materials used for the manufacturing of piston. The durability of piston components at high temperatures depends upon the type of material that been used for it. Owing to the light-weighting trend, lower cost, and other benefits offered by aluminum over steel and cast iron, the demand for aluminum is estimated to be the largest in the coming years.

Asia Oceania constitutes the largest automotive piston market.



Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the global automotive piston industry as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, with the world's highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers. Increasing production of automobiles and the presence of key OEMs in this region such as Brilliance Auto, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), Chery Automobile, Geely Automobile, Hawtai Motor Group, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd have broadened the scope for pistons in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stagnant Growth in the Automotive Piston Market

4.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Component

4.3 Automotive Piston Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Piston Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Piston Market, by Material Type

4.6 Automotive Piston Market, by Coating Type

4.7 Automotive Piston Market, by Shape

4.8 Automotive Piston Aftermarket, by Region

4.9 Automotive Piston Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered Under the Study

5.3 Currency and Pricing

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight Pistons

5.4.1.2 Increased Demand for Passenger Car Gasoline Engines

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing

5.4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Advanced Manufacturing Processes and USe of Alternative Materials

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Manufacturing High-Quality, Cost-Effective Pistons

5.4.5 Revenue Shift for Piston Manufacturers

5.5 Automotive Piston Market Scenario

5.5.1 most Likely Scenario

5.5.1.1 High Covid-19 Impact Scenario

5.5.1.2 Low Covid-19 Impact Scenario

5.6 Average Pricing Trend Analysis for Automotive Pistons, by Region

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem

6 Automotive Piston Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Piston Head

6.3 Piston Ring

6.4 Piston Pin

7 Automotive Piston Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.1.4 Vehicle Type Share, 2018 Vs. 2020

7.2 Passenger Vehicle

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8 Automotive Piston Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Steel

8.3 Aluminum

9 Automotive Piston Market, by Coating

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Thermal Barrier Piston Coating

9.3 Dry Film Lubricant Piston Coating

9.4 Oil Shedding Piston Coating

10 Automotive Piston Market, by Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.1.4 2018 Fuel Share Vs. 2020 Fuel Share

10.2 Gasoline

10.3 Diesel

10.4 Alternate Fuel

11 Automotive Piston Market, by Shape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Flat-Top Piston

11.3 Bowl Piston

11.4 Dome Piston

12 Automotive Piston Aftermarket, by Component

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Piston Head

12.3 Piston Ring

12.4 Piston Pin

13 Automotive Piston Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.3 North America

13.4 Europe

13.5 Rest of the World

14 Recommendations by the Publisher

14.1 Japan, Korea, and India Emerging As Promising Alternatives to China for the Supply of Automotive Components

14.2 Passenger Vehicles can be a Key Focus Area for Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Evolution Framework

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Partnerships/Contracts/Acquisitions,2019-2020

15.4 Right to Win

16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Piston Market: Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

16.3.1 Star

16.3.2 Emerging Leaders

16.3.3 Pervasive

16.3.4 Emerging Companies

16.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence

16.4 Company Profiles

16.4.1 Mahle Gmbh

16.4.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Ag

16.4.3 Tenneco Inc.

16.4.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

16.4.5 Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd.

16.4.6 Riken Corporation

16.4.7 Art-Serina Piston Co., Ltd.

16.4.8 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

16.4.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

16.4.10 Dongsuh Federal-Mogul

16.4.11 Pmg Holding Gmbh

16.5 Additional Company Profiles

16.5.1 Asia Pacific

16.5.1.1 Pt Astra Otoparts Tbk

16.5.1.2 Gmb Korea Corp.

16.5.1.3 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.

16.5.1.4 Dong Yang Piston

16.5.1.5 Menon Pistons Ltd.

16.5.1.6 Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd.

16.5.2 North America

16.5.2.1 Ross Racing Pistons

16.5.2.2 Cp Carrillo Inc.

16.5.3 Europe

16.5.3.1 Capricorn

16.5.3.2 Cosworth

