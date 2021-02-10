Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2024 with Profiles of Analog Devices, Continental AG and Dialog Semiconductor

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Power Electronics: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the power electronics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The automotive power electronics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024.



The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, adoption of electronics in powertrain systems, growing demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems, and increasing demand for connected cars and electric vehicles.



The study includes the power electronics market size and forecast for the power electronics market through 2024, segmented by application, by component, by end use, by electric vehicle type, and by region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Powertrain and chassis

Body electronics

Safety & security systems

Infotainment & telematics

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Microcontroller units (MCUs)

Power ICs

Sensors

Others

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Passenger cars

Small cars

Compact cars

Mid-Sized cars

Luxury cars

SUVs & Crossovers

Light Commercial vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024}:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Turkey

Some of the automotive power electronics companies profiled in this report include Analog Devices, Continental, Dialog Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, Kongsberg Automotive, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, on Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, Rohm Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Application

3.3.1: Powertrain and Chassis

3.3.2: Body electronics

3.3.3: Safety & Security systems

3.3.4: Infotainment & Telematics

3.4: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Component

3.4.1: Microcontroller Units

3.4.2: Power ICs

3.4.3: Sensors

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By End Use

3.5.1: Small cars

3.5.2: Compact cars

3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.5.4: Luxury cars

3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.5.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.6: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Electric Vehicle Type

3.6.1: BEV

3.6.2: HEV

3.6.3: PHEV



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Region

4.2: North American Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.2.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.2.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.2.5: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.3.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.3.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.3.5: Market by Country: Germany, UK, and Italy

4.4: APAC Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.4.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.4.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.4.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.4.5: Market by Country: China, Japan, and India

4.5: ROW Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.5.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.5.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.5.5: Market by Country: Brazil, and Turkey



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Analog Devices

7.2: Continental AG

7.3: Dialog Semiconductor

7.4: Diodes Incorporated

7.5: Fuji Electric

7.6: Infineon Technologies

7.7: Kongsberg Automotive

7.8: Maxim Integrated

7.9: Microchip Technology

7.10: Microsemi Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkdtvo

