Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2018-2022

About this market

In recent years, automotive HVAC systems have gone through numerous developments such as transformation from manual to automatic HVAC and further to multi-zone climate control systems. Automotive HVAC systems are now standard fitments in the passenger car segment, but the commercial vehicle segment was lagging in terms of HVAC penetration. However, this is changing amid growing demand for driver comfort to mitigate risks of accidents. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness strong growth in the use of refrigerants during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Higher time-spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features

Long distance travel and rising traffic congestion are the crucial factors leading to increased time-spend inside vehicles. Automotive HVAC systems are standard fitments in passenger cars these days, while commercial vehicles are also increasingly using them. These systems are being adopted at a rapid pace in developing countries such as India, where overall climatic conditions are hot.

High cost associated with redesigning automotive HVAC systems

HVAC systems are developed to cater to the need for reduced humidity, better ventilation, and controlled temperature. They are thus manufactured with increased features and functionalities, endowing them with quicker heating and cooling processes. Additionally, HVAC systems are designed to provide pollution-free air flow at preferred temperatures with lower energy consumption. The effective installation of these air conditioners also involves several alterations in the entire wiring system of automobiles.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive refrigerant market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The Linde Group, and SINOCHEM GROUP the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing popularity of HVAC systems in commercial vehicles and development of CO2 refrigerant for automotive HVAC systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive refrigerant manufactures. Arkema, DuPont, Honeywell International, Mexichem, The Linde Group, and SINOCHEM GROUP are some of the major companies covered in this report.



