Global Automotive Seats Market (2022 to 2030) - New Anti-Microbial Seating Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology (Heated-Powered, Heated-Ventilated, Heated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory-Massage), Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle (ICE, Electric, OHV, ATV), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing adoption of multiple technologies in a single package, the demand for a combination of heated, ventilated, and memory seats and heated, ventilated, memory, and massage seats is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Heated seats offered in conjunction with powered seats are mainly equipped in mid and high-end SUVs. Europe is the second-largest market for heated & powered seats. Due to the hot weather conditions in India, Brazil, and Mexico, these countries present minimal demand for heated seats. Therefore, the heated & powered seats segment will exhibit moderate growth in these countries.



Buckets seats lead the market share in seat type segment



The automotive seats market, by seat type, in terms of value, is projected to grow from USD 51.5 billion in 2021 to USD 68.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% in the period 2021-2030. Apart from the increasing production of all vehicle types, the growing demand for cabin comfort & luxury, as well as customer willingness to pay for them, has led to the bucket seat segment to occupy the leading position in this segment.



Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials of automotive seats by 2030



Synthetic leather will be the largest market in terms of value during the forecast period. The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric. Synthetic leather is also known as artificial leather or faux leather and is used as a substitute for leather in car upholstery. With its flexibility and multiple color options, synthetic leather allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market



The market growth in Asia Oceania countries such as China, Japan, and India can be attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles. Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region. The demand for powered and heated seats is expected to grow in this region, owing to the increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Seats Market

4.2 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type

4.3 Automotive Seats Market, by Material

4.4 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material

4.5 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology

4.6 Automotive Seats Market, by Component

4.7 Automotive Seats Market, by Vehicle Type

4.8 Automotive Seats Market, by EV Type

4.9 Automotive Seats Market, by Region

4.10 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle

4.11 Automotive Seats Market, by ATV Seating Capacity

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Powered Seats in Mid-Segment Cars & SUVs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Aftermarket Seating Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Modular Seats Compared to Conventional Seats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Autonomous Cars and Increasing Preference for Ride Sharing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Seating Materials in Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 New Anti-Microbial Seating Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges Faced by Textile & Seat Trim Material Suppliers

5.3 Automotive Seats Market Scenario

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.3.3 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.4 Porter's Five Forces

5.5 Supply Chain

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Seats Market

5.8 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Region & Type

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Trim Material

5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Seat Frame Material

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Technology Overview

6 Analyst's Recommendations

6.1 Asia Oceania Will be Key Market for Automotive Seats

6.2 Powered and Combination of Powered & Heated Seats - Key Focus Areas

6.3 Conclusion

7 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.2 Standard

7.3 Powered

7.4 Powered & Heated

7.5 Heated

7.6 Powered, Heated, & Memory

7.7 Powered, Heated, & Ventilated

7.8 Powered, Heated, Ventilated, & Memory

7.9 Powered, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, & Massage

8 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Bucket

8.3 Bench/Split Bench

9 Automotive Seats Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.2 Armrest

9.3 Pneumatic System

9.4 Seat Belt

9.5 Seat Frame & Structure

9.6 Seat Headrest

9.7 Seat Height Adjuster

9.8 Seat Recliner

9.9 Seat Track

9.10 Side/Curtain Airbag

10 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Synthetic Leather

10.3 Genuine Leather

10.4 Fabric

10.4.1 Polyester Flat Woven Fabric

10.4.2 Woven Velour Fabric

10.4.3 PVC & Other Fabrics

10.5 Polyurethane Foam

11 Automotive Seats Market, by Material

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Steel

11.3 Aluminum

11.4 Carbon-Amide-Metal

12 Automotive Seats Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

12.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

12.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

13 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.2 Construction/Mining Equipment

13.3 Agricultural Tractor

14 Automotive Seats Market, by ATV Seating Capacity

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Primary Industry Insights

14.1.3 Assumptions

14.2 One-Seater

14.2.1 Lower Cost of One-Seat ATVs Drives this Segment

14.3 Two-Seater

14.3.1 Increased Demand for Recreational Riding and Transporting Cargo in Off-Road Applications Drives this Segment

15 Automotive Seats Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Seats Market Share Analysis, 2020-2021

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

16.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

16.4.1 Terminology

16.4.2 Star

16.4.3 Emerging Leaders

16.4.4 Pervasive

16.4.5 Participants

16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.6 Business Strategy Excellence

16.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.8 Business Strategy Excellence

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 New Product Developments/Launches, 2019-2021

16.10 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2019-2021

16.11 Right to Win

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Adient plc

17.1.2 Faurecia

17.1.3 Lear

17.1.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

17.1.5 Magna International

17.1.6 TS Tech

17.1.7 Aisin Corporation

17.1.8 NHK Spring

17.1.9 Tachi-S

17.1.10 Gentherm

17.2 Automotive Market - Additional Players

17.2.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

17.2.2 Grammer AG

17.2.3 C.I.E.B. Kahovec

17.2.4 Phoenix Seating Limited

17.2.5 IG Bauerhin GmbH

17.2.6 Sabelt

17.2.7 Guelph Manufacturing

17.2.8 Camaco-Amvian

17.2.9 Freedman Seating Company

17.2.10 Daewon Kang

17.2.11 Tata Autocomp Systems

17.2.12 Summit Auto Seats

17.2.13 Harita Seating Systems Ltd.

17.2.14 Delta Kogyo Co. Ltd.

17.2.15 Bharat Seats Limited (BSL)

18 Appendix

