Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2018-2023 Featuring Major Vendors - NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Semiconductor Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive semiconductor market is estimated to generate revenues of around $52 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2017-2023.

The increasing use of powerful microcontrollers, switches, and sensors will revolutionize the engine management and transmission control systems. The growing use of electronics such as collision avoidance systems, infotainment, connected systems, and drive-by-wire technologies will positively impact the market. The electrification of vehicles drives the global automotive semiconductor market in the form of powertrain, infotainment, connected vehicles, safety systems, and electronics.

The adoption of sensors owing to the development and adoption of ADAS technologies will boost revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global automotive semiconductor market by product, application, vehicle type, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global automotive semiconductor market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



Automotive Semiconductor Market - Dynamics

Government initiatives to develop and introduce solutions to tackle the degrading air quality is driving the need for electric vehicles, in turn, boosting the demand in the global automotive semiconductor market. The rising consumer awareness about the ill effects of air pollution is leading to the adoption of green and sustainable technology in the global market.

The launch of electric vehicles will help reduce the carbon emissions and promote sustainability in the global automotive semiconductor market. With intense vendor competition and saturated markets, most global vehicle manufacturers are shifting their focus to these countries to explore new growth avenues and increase their market share. The leading vendors are promoting their products and solutions across emerging regions to attract new consumers in the global automotive semiconductor market.

For example, Ford has partnered with Changan an Auto and BMW sells its cars in China through Brilliance China Automotive. The development and introduction of ADAS technologies will attribute to the transformation of the global automotive semiconductor market. ADAS is designed to prevent accidents by either assisting or taking control of the vehicle in cases of potential collisions. The two different categories of ADAS technology are passive safety systems and active safety systems.



Automotive Semiconductor Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, application, vehicle type, and geography. Processor segment dominated more than 1/3rd of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of processors to perform specific tasks where the relationship of input and output is defined is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

Memories used in vehicles are built to last longer as compared to home and business computers which have a 2 to 5-year operating life. These batteries are designed to withstand multiple power up and power down cycles, multiple times a day, with a short (under one hr) operating period as the average. Such benefits of memory chips are augmenting the growth of the global automotive semiconductor market.

Safety occupied the fourth largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of ADAS systems is fueling the development of this segment in the automotive semiconductor market. The increasing number of fatalities in traffic accidents is triggering the adoption of automotive safety systems in vehicles.

The increasing demand for computing & networking performance in vehicles is fueling the electronics complexity and safety concerns in the global market. Advancements in body electronics have helped in making new generation vehicles safer and more comfortable for drivers.

The passenger car segment dominated more than 2/3rdof the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The rapid electrification of vehicle systems, increasing use of electronics, and the implementation of stringent safety norms are some of the factors attributing the growth of this segment.

Automotive Semiconductor Market - Geography

The geographical segment in the global automotive semiconductor market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. APAC occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand and sales of SUVs are propelling the growth of the APAC region in the global market. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the largest revenue generators in the APAC market.

Countries such as US, Mexico, and Canada are the largest revenue contributors in the North American market. Mexico is emerging as the new manufacturing hub and is attracting a huge influx of investments for capacity expansion of existing facilities or new facility set-up, thereby, boosting revenues in the North American automotive semiconductor market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global automotive semiconductor market is witnessing an ever-changing competitive dynamics and intensity of competition. The presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers and growing exports will create new investment opportunities for players in the emerging regions. The global and domestic players such as NXP Semiconductors and Texas Instruments are controlling most of the competition in the North American market.

The increasing focus on technological innovations and diversifying product portfolio will encourage companies to invest in different regions across the globe. The increasing number of imports, exports, domestic consumption, and growing disposable income will boost the demand in the global automotive semiconductor market.



The major vendors in the global automotive semiconductor market are:

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors in the global automotive semiconductor market include

STMicroelectronics

Bosch

Melexis

Allegro MicroSystems

Microchip Technology

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Delphi Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

7.2.1 System Components

7.3 GLOBAL Electric Vehicles market



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing use of ECUs

8.1.2 Rising adoption of electric vehicles

8.1.3 Rapid electrification of vehicles

8.1.4 Growing demand from emerging markets

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing risks of cyber attacks

8.2.2 Low acceptance of autonomous cars among consumers

8.2.3 Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers

8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for connected vehicles

8.3.2 Emergence of ADAS technologies

8.3.3 Emergence of autonomous vehicles

8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions



9 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Processor

10.3 Analog IC

10.4 Sensor

10.5 Discrete Power

10.6 Memory



11 By Application

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Body Electronics

11.3 Telematics

11.4 Powertrain

11.5 Safety

11.6 Chassis



12 By Vehicle Type

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Passenger Cars

12.3 LCV

12.4 HCV

13 By Geography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f82z78/automotive?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

