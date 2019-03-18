Global Automotive Semiconductor Markets 2017-2019 & 2027 - Continuous Partnership of Automotive OEMs With Semiconductor Manufacturers Is Capitalizing the Market

DUBLIN, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Application, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive semiconductor market accounted to US$34.89 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 - 2027, to account to US$76.93 Bn by 2027.

Semiconductors have facilitated most of the latest innovations in automotive technology across the world. Demand for automotive semiconductors is continuing to rise steadily due to more complexity in car designs, which thereby provides a significant long-term growth scenario for the automotive semiconductor market. Owing to this, several global automotive suppliers and automotive OEMs are focusing on introducing innovative sensors, connectivity platforms, mapping applications, and other new technologies along with the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs).



Further, the semiconductor content in each vehicle is on a rise owing to the government regulations regarding safety, fuel efficiency, and emission standards. The safety features in the automotive semiconductor market have evolved from passive to active systems with ADAS including radar & vision systems. Further, the demand for electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, ADAS, and other features is witnessing notable growth rate owing to regulatory mandates.



A significant rise in the automotive manufacturing has remarkably driven the automotive semiconductor market. The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the automobile procurement. The constant pressure on automobile manufacturers to deliver a large number of vehicles to meet consumer demand is catalyzing the production statistics of vehicle manufacturing.



With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for automotive semiconductor market players to generate substantial revenue.



The top companies operating in the automotive semiconductor market include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others.



Various other companies operating in the automotive semiconductor market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the automotive semiconductor market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Automotive Semiconductor Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Insights On Partnerships Between Electronics OEMs and Automotive Companies

3.2.2 Key Developments

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Pest Analysis



4. Automotive Semiconductor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Rise In Automotive Manufacturing

4.1.2 Continuous Partnership of Automotive OEMs With Semiconductor Manufacturers Is Capitalizing the Market

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Integration of Advanced Semiconductors Increases the Upfront Cost of Vehicle

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Surging Demand For Electric Vehicles

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Soaring Demand For Fully-Autonomous Car Is Foreseen To Stimulate the Market Growth

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Automotive Semiconductor - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027- Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, by Components, 2017 & 2027

6.3 Optical Devices Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Optical Devices Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4 Sensors & Actuators Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Sensors & Actuators Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4.2.1 Led Market

6.4.2.2 Image Sensor Market

6.4.2.3 Position Sensor Market

6.4.2.4 Temperature Sensor Market

6.4.2.5 Pressure Sensor Market

6.4.2.6 Other Sensors Market

6.5 Memory Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Memory Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.5.2.1 Dram Market

6.5.2.2 Flash Memory Market

6.6 Mircro-Controllers Market

6.7 Analog Ics Market

6.8 Logic & Discrete Power Devices Market



7. Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market

7.4 Body Electronics Market

7.5 Infotainment Market

7.6 Powertrain Market

7.7 Safety System Market



8. Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, by Vehicle Type, 2017 & 2027

8.3 Passenger Cars Market

8.4 Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (Lcv) Market

8.5 Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (Hcv) Market



9. Automotive Semiconductor Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Global Automotive Semiconductor Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Nvidia Corporation

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Swot Analysis

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 Intel Corporation

12.3 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

12.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

12.5 Rohm Co., Ltd.

12.6 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.8 Robert Bosch Gmbh

12.9 On Semiconductor

12.10 Stmicroelectronics N.V.



