Global automotive sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2016-2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global automotive sensors market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2018 to 2024.



The report predicts the global automotive sensors market to grow with a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2016-2024. The study on automotive sensors market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2024.



The report on automotive sensors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive sensors market over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive sensors market over the period of 2018 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Strict government rules and regulation related to passenger safety

• Rapidly growing adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in new vehicles

2) Restraints

• Pricing pressure among key players

3) Opportunities

• Rising awareness related to the new automotive sensor

• The innovation of new products

• Up gradation of existing sensors to meet customers' requirements



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global automotive sensors market is segmented on the basis of type and application.



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Type

• Temperature

• Pressure

• Speed

• Level/Position

• Magnetic

• Gas

• Inertial

Global Automotive Sensors Market by Application

• Powertrain

• Body Electronics

• Vehicle Security Systems

• Telematics



Company Profiles

• Analog Devices Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors

• Maxim Integrated

• CTS Corporation

• Aptiv

• Sensata Technologies, Inc.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• DENSO CORPORATION



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of automotive sensors market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in automotive sensors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive sensors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



