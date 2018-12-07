Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market (2018-2022) by Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the market is growing penetration rate of advanced functionalities in entry-segment cars. The global automotive industry is witnessing varied market dynamics in different geographic regions. Socioeconomic conditions, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and road networks define consumers' changing expectations and requirements in the global automotive market, particularly for the entry-segment passenger cars.

According to the report, one driver in the market is safety and convenience associated with advanced vehicle access solutions. The automotive smart key fob market is growing in line with increasing sales volume of automobiles owing to its high penetration rate in automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. The prominent automakers are equipping their vehicles with advanced key systems, which is driving the smart key fob market, owing to the benefits associated with the automotive smart key fob.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is smart key fobs are expensive and costly to replace. The global automotive smart key fob market is driven by numerous market enablers. However, there are certain challenges to the growth of the market. The cost of the development of smart key fobs is high, which adds to the overall cost of the vehicle, owing to the use of many electronic components in smart key fobs.

Key Players

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Valeo

HYUNDAI MOBIS

HELLA

TOKAIRIKA

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Entry-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mid-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Luxury-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

The Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

