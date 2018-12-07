Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market (2018-2022) by Application and Region
12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is growing penetration rate of advanced functionalities in entry-segment cars. The global automotive industry is witnessing varied market dynamics in different geographic regions. Socioeconomic conditions, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and road networks define consumers' changing expectations and requirements in the global automotive market, particularly for the entry-segment passenger cars.
According to the report, one driver in the market is safety and convenience associated with advanced vehicle access solutions. The automotive smart key fob market is growing in line with increasing sales volume of automobiles owing to its high penetration rate in automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. The prominent automakers are equipping their vehicles with advanced key systems, which is driving the smart key fob market, owing to the benefits associated with the automotive smart key fob.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is smart key fobs are expensive and costly to replace. The global automotive smart key fob market is driven by numerous market enablers. However, there are certain challenges to the growth of the market. The cost of the development of smart key fobs is high, which adds to the overall cost of the vehicle, owing to the use of many electronic components in smart key fobs.
Key Players
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Continental
- Valeo
- HYUNDAI MOBIS
- HELLA
- TOKAIRIKA
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Entry-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mid-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Luxury-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- The Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Continental
- Valeo
- HYUNDAI MOBIS
- HELLA
- TOKAIRIKA
