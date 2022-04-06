Global Automotive Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Apr 06, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive software market reached a value of US$ 14.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 41.76 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 18.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Automotive software is a set of programmable data instructions embedded in the vehicle for upgrading and operating the dashboard to eliminate the risk of accidents and ensure passenger safety. It utilizes its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for facilitating telematics, body control, convenience, and communication. Automotive software is further used to schedule appointments, accept bookings, and digitally inspect vehicles. At present, the software is commercially available in varying product types, such as application software, operating system, and middleware.
The rapid expansion in the automotive sector, along with the continual launch of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, are some of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of ADAS as the main component of self-driving technology and the rising demand for various advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking systems, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the numerous initiatives undertaken by the regulatory bodies of several countries for reducing road accidents and ensuring road safety are providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based solutions for controlling devices and ensuring security, are contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the development of smart capabilities in various infotainment systems in automobiles, which is facilitating the utilization of automotive software significantly. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising focus on connected vehicles, increasing demand for passenger vehicles, especially in the developing regions, and significant investments for engineering upgraded solutions represent some of the other factors driving the automotive software market toward growth further across the globe.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbiquity Inc., Autonet Mobile Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Google LLC, Green Hills Software, KPIT Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation, MontaVista Software LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH and Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Application Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Middleware
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Operating System
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 ICE Passenger Vehicle
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 ICE Light Commercial Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Autonomous Vehicles
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Safety and Security
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Infotainment and Instrument Cluster
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Vehicle Connectivity
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbiquity Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Autonet Mobile Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 BlackBerry Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Google LLC
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Green Hills Software
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 KPIT Technologies Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 MontaVista Software LLC
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 NVIDIA Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql05sc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article