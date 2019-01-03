Global Automotive Software Market Forecast to 2025: Opportunities Data Monetization in Extended Automotive Ecosystem & OTA Software Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Software Market by Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period, from USD 18.7 billion in 2018 to USD 60.0 billion by 2025.

The growing number of connected cars and electronic content per vehicle and reinforcement of mandates by regulatory bodies for vehicle safety and comfort are driving the automotive software market. The technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles, truck-platooning, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) are expected to create opportunities for the automotive software market in the coming years. However, complexities in real-time control can restrain the growth of the automotive software market. Lack of benchmarks and standards in the software and analysis market and integration complexities can pose challenges for the automotive software market.

The automotive industry is at the cusp of technological evolution to develop self-driving smart cars in the future while connected cars have become the stepping stone for autonomous vehicles. The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity, electrification of functions, and digitalization.

This change in focus has created a huge opportunity for non-automotive industry players such as IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco to name a few. Also, from the demand side, the consumers are more inclined towards connected features such as navigation system, live traffic updates, and easy access of e-mails via the internet within their vehicle. To meet the demand and stay ahead in the competition, automakers are collaborating with software companies to provide various software services such as regular over-the-air (OTA) updates for security and remote diagnosis solutions.

The connectivity ecosystem of automotive includes various stakeholders such as insurers, cellular network providers, software providers, IT companies, and hardware and electronic devices providers. Hence, it is a dynamic ecosystem where every stakeholder (including software providers) monetizes the data generated from the connected car. The growing attraction of connected cars has compelled automotive companies to develop skills in web technology, chip design, and embedded systems, starting with smartphone integration. However, with the technological evolution of connected & autonomous vehicles, error-free application operation has become a major challenge. Thus, software has gained major focus in the automotive industry since the past few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Software Market, 2018 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 Automotive Software Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Software Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Software Market, By Application

4.5 Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Software Market, By Electric Vehicle



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Technology Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Automotive Software Development

5.1.2.1 Requirements Analysis

5.1.2.2 System Design

5.1.2.3 Component Design

5.1.2.4 Implementation

5.1.2.5 Unit Testing

5.1.2.6 Integration Testing

5.1.2.7 System Testing

5.2 Automotive Software Consortiums

5.2.1 Autosar

5.2.1.1 Basic Software (BSW)

5.2.1.2 Autosar Runtime Environment (RTE)

5.2.1.3 Application Layer

5.2.2 Genivi Alliance

5.2.2.1 Major Benefits of Genivi Compliance Program

5.2.2.2 Genivi Compliant Software Platforms

5.2.3 International Standards for Automotive Software Quality

5.2.3.1 Systems and Software Engineering: Iso/Iec 12207

5.2.3.2 Automotive Spice: Iso/Iec 15504 and Iso/Iec 33001

5.2.3.3 Software Engineering-Product Quality: Iso/Iec 9126 and Iso/Iec 25010:2011

5.2.3.4 Functional Safety Road Vehicles: Iso 26262 and Iec 61508

5.3 Automotive Software: Trends

5.3.1 Consolidation of Ecu and Domain-Controller Functionality

5.3.2 Over-The-Air (Ota) Updates

5.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Automotive

5.3.4 Cybersecurity for In-Vehicle Software

5.3.5 Need for Software in Autonomous Driving

5.3.6 Changing Automotive Industry With Application Program Interface (API)

5.3.7 Use of Open Source Software (OSS) in Automotive

5.4 Regulatory Overview

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.5.1 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors: High

5.5.2 Threat of New Entrants: High

5.5.3 Threat of Substitutes: Low

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium

5.5.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers: High



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Connected Cars

6.2.1.2 Intervention of Innovative Technologies for Advanced User Interface

6.2.1.3 Increase in Electronic Applications in Vehicles

6.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms

6.2.2.2 Troubleshooting and Maintenance of Automotive Software

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Software is The Ultimate Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars

6.2.3.2 Data Monetization in Extended Automotive Ecosystem

6.2.3.3 Over-The-Air (Ota) Software Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Consolidation of Ecus

6.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Threats Due to Increasing Software Platforms in Vehicles



7 Automotive Software Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adas & Safety Systems

7.2.1 Software Market is Expected to Witness an Expansion Along With The Growth of Adas & Safety Systems

7.3 Body Control & Comfort Systems

7.3.1 Increasing Awareness About High Level of Comfort is Expected to Drive The Body Control & Comfort Systems Market

7.4 Powertrain Systems

7.4.1 Increasing Electronic Control of Vehicle Powertrain is Driving The Automotive Software Market

7.5 Infotainment Systems

7.5.1 Increasing Use of Infotainment Systems in Vehicles is Expected to Drive Automotive Software Market

7.6 Communication Systems

7.6.1 Increasing Electronic Architecture and In-Vehicle Communication Systems are Expected to Drive The Market for Automotive Software

7.7 Telematics Systems

7.7.1 Increasing Awareness of Road Safety, Driving Behavior, and Usage-Based Insurance (Ubi) are Expected to Drive The Market for Telematics Systems



8 Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Vehicles

8.2.1 A Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.1.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate The A Segment Passenger Vehicles Market

8.2.2 B Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.2.1 Europe to Dominate The B Segment Passenger Vehicles Market

8.2.3 C Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.3.1 Asia Pacific to Dominate The C Segment Passenger Vehicles Market

8.2.4 D Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.4.1 The Market for D Segment Passenger Vehicles Segment is Driven By Large Sales of D Segment in The Asia Pacific Region

8.2.5 E Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.5.1 Use of Modern Technologies in The European E Segment Passenger Vehicles is Expected to Drive The Automotive Software Market

8.2.6 F Segment: Passenger Vehicles

8.2.6.1 Improving Purchasing Power of People is Expected to Drive The F Segment Passenger Vehicles Market

8.3 Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America are Expected to Drive The Automotive Software Market

8.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.3.2.1 Improved Powertrain, Communication, and Safety System to Drive The Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market



9 Automotive Software Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.2.1 Adoption of Strict Emissions Norms By The Governments of Various Countries is Expected to Drive The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market

9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.3.1 Increasing Electronic Content for The Operations of Hybrid Powertrain is Expected to Drive Automotive Software Market

9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.4.1 Increasing Sales of PHEVs are Expected to Have A Significant Impact on The Automotive Software Market



10 Automotive Software Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3.1 New Product Developments

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/



12 Company Profiles

12.1 NXP

12.2 Robert Bosch

12.3 Renesas Electronics

12.4 Blackberry

12.5 Nvidia

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.7 Airbiquity

12.8 Elektrobit

12.9 Green Hills Software

12.10 Wind River System

12.11 Google

12.12 Vector Informatik

12.13 Apple

12.14 Rightware

12.15 Sigma Software Group

12.16 Luxoft

12.17 Autonet Mobile

12.18 Aimotive

12.19 Kpit Technologies

12.20 Saferide Technologies Ltd



