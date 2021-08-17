Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Steel Wheels Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Rim Size Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive steel wheels market was valued at US$ 8,009.43 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10,756.13 million by 2028. The automotive steel wheels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2020 to 2028.



The global Automotive steel wheels market has been segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2020, APAC led the global automotive steel wheels market with the highest revenue share. North America has strong penetration of electrical cars, which is creating lucrative opportunity for the market. Also, owing to increased adoption of passenger cars, the Asian market is expected to witness massive growth in the automotive steel wheels market. In developing nations of India and China, the market is driven by the growing consumption of cars for personal use. Therefore, the adoption of automotive steel wheels to improve fuel efficiency of cars is rising. China is one of the major countries with a significant market share in the automotive steel wheels market. European countries such as the UK, Italy, and France are shifting toward electric mobility, which is driving the market growth.



In North America, the US is the most developed country. The US is an early adopter of technologies. Hence, the scope of the lightweight steel wheels is high in North America. Moreover, the economic growth has propelled the sales of luxury vehicles in the North America, which, in turn, has supported the growth of the automotive market in North America. This factor encourages automotive steel wheels providers to increase their focus to develop or innovate automotive steel wheels for a wide range of vehicle types.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Automotive Steel Wheels - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Automotive Steel Wheels Market- Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Steel Wheels

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Popularity of Alloy Wheels

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Steel Wheels in Electric Power Vehicles

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Manufacturing of Automotive Wheels

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Overview

6.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Rim Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by Rim Size, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)

7.3-15 Inches

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2-15 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4-18 Inches

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2-18 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5-21 Inches

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2-21 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 More than 21 Inches

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 More than 21 Inches: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Passenger Vehicle

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Passenger Vehicle: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automotive Steel Wheels Market, by End User, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)

9.3 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 OEM: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Aftermarket

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Aftermarket: Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Automotive Steel Wheels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Strategy and Business Planning

12.2 Product News

12.3 Partnerships & Collaboration



13. Company Profiles

13.1 TOPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LIMITED

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 SHANGHAI BAOSTEEL AUTOPARTS CO. LTD.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 MANGELS

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Klassic Wheels Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 IOCHPE-MAXION SA

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Fastco Canada

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Central Motor Wheel of America, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 ALCAR HOLDING GMBH

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Accuride Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzc5vy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

