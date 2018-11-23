DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market: Focus On Technology, Supply Chain, Cost Structure, Materials, Motorsports Application, Kinetic Energy Recovery System, Starting Lighting and Ignition, And Propulsion System - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market to Reach $6.91 billion by 2028



The transportation industry is an interconnected network of different transportation modes which create a value network for tire-1 and tire-2 suppliers in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is an economically sensitive industry, it is highly driven by the current trends such as environmental degradation, growing urban population, and rising disposable income, among others. Government regulations of a specific region play a vital role in determining the success of the initiatives and trends in the industry. Some of the important criterions which influencing the policy regulation are be regional socio-economic conditions, acceptance of technology, demographic conditions, infrastructure availability, and global economic conditions (such as fossil fuel prices, international trade agreements, environmental challenges, and financial health). The supercapacitors have multiple applications within the automotive supply chain.



A supercapacitor is an advance form of capacitor, which is capable of holding large amount of electric charge at a time. There are several qualities, such as long shelf life, high power density and fast charging function, which make automotive application feasible. These key characteristics of a supercapacitor enables automotive applications in systems such as start-stop, light, ignition, kinetic energy recovery, adaptive suspension, electric, and hybrid vehicle drive support, among others. The automotive industry is currently focused on developing supercapacitor solution to be used as a mainstream electric power option in future vehicles. Major drivers for supercapacitor application within the automotive industry are electrification of vehicle, advance self-driving technology, and smart connected vehicles.



The supply chain for automotive supercapacitors is categorized into six levels; component production, supercapacitor assembly, module assembly, package assembly, vehicle integration, and recycle. Component production includes raw material procurement and design and manufacturing process. The most dominant cost head is the raw material. Further, a supercapacitor technology manufacturer and developer might procure components partially or fully from outsourced vendor for assembly of a supercapacitor cell. These cells are arranged and modified to fit into a unit as per application requirements. Package Assembly level from an automotive OEM perspective has involvement of: tire-1 system supplier that integrates supercapacitor into a subsystem and supercapacitor module assembly that integrates supercapacitor cells and other components into a functional system for direct installation in the vehicle. During the final assembly of the vehicle, the sub-system or supercapacitor module is installed based upon the vehicle requirement.



Electrochemical double layer capacitor (EDLC) has a major share in the automotive supercapacitor market. EDLC construction comprises two carbon-based capacitors, an electrolyte and a separator. Further, the advancement in the automated automotive systems has led the implementation of other types of supercapacitor categories such as hybrid type and pseudocapacitor type. The future scope for hybrid type supercapacitors is high for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle applications. The growth in research and development of autonomous vehicle technology is led by tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft.



The transportation ecosystem is undergoing transformation driven by technology research, innovative mobility options, and collaborative company network. In the automotive supercapacitor market, companies from Europe region, North America region and countries such as Japan, Australia and China attract high research and development investments.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview



2 Supercapacitor Technology

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Why Supercapacitors?

2.1.2 How is the Energy Stored in Supercapacitors?

2.1.3 The Carbon-Based Supercapacitors

2.1.4 Supercapacitor Automotive Applications

2.1.5 How are the Supercapacitors Categorised?



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Electric Vehicle Market Growth Will Drive Supercapacitor Technology Adoption

3.2.2 Growing Vehicle On-board Power Requirement

3.2.2.1 Automotive Telematics Growth

3.2.2.2 Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards a More Connected Driving Experience

3.2.3 Surging Demand for Luxury Cars for Safe and Comfortable Driving

3.2.4 Drawbacks of Electric Vehicle Battery will Drive Supercapacitor Technology

3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.1 High Cost of Technology Adoption

3.3.2 Fluctuation in Material Prices

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4.1 Growth in Autonomous Driving Systems

3.4.2 Development of High Specific Energy Supercapacitors



4 Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Component Production

4.3 Supercapacitor Assembly

4.4 Module Assembly

4.5 Package Assembly

4.6 Vehicle Integration

4.7 Cost Structure of Automotive Supercapacitor Value Network



5 Competitive Insights

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.3 Competitive Index



6 Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market (By Construction Type)

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

6.2 Overview

6.3 Electrochemical Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC)

6.3.1 Carbon Materials

6.3.2 Activated Carbons (AC)

6.3.3 Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)

6.3.4 Graphene

6.4 Pseudocapacitors

6.4.1 Metal Oxides

6.4.2 Conducting Polymer

6.5 Hybrid Capacitor

6.5.1 Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitor

6.5.2 Composite Hybrids

6.5.3 Battery Type Hybrids



7 Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market (by Application)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Passenger Vehicle Application

7.3 Commercial Vehicle Application

7.4 Motorsports Application



8 Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market (by System Type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Starting, Lighting and Ignition (SLI) System

8.3 Battery Propulsion System

8.4 Start Stop System

8.5 Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)

8.6 Others System



9 Global Automotive Supercapacitor Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



AVX Corporation

Cellergy Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nawa Technologies

NICHIA CORPORATION

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Skeleton Technologies

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD

Targray

Yunasko

