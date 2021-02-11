Global Automotive Tappet Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Major Players are SKF, Federal Mogul, EATON, SM Motorenteile, Lunati, NSK, Schaeffler Group, RSR Industries, SSV Valve, Rane Engine Valve
Feb 11, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tappet Market for Automotive, By Type (Flat Tappets and Roller Tappets), By Engine Capacity, By End User (Economic Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars and Mid-Priced Passenger Cars), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tappet Market for Automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% in value terms, 2022-2026.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising construction & mining sectors, growing automobiles sales & production and growing purchasing power for more powerful vehicles, globally.
The Global Tappet Market for Automotive can be segregated based on type, end-user and engine capacity. Based on end-user, the luxury passenger cars are expected to dominate the market over the next five years due to the growing demand for high performance vehicles and increasing per capita income.
Based on engine capacity, in 2020, the 4-6-cylinder segment held the lion's share in the market due to stringent rules for emission in several regions and the growing demand for better fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Tappet Market for Automotive are SKF, Federal Mogul, EATON, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Lunati, NSK, Schaeffler Group, RSR Industries, SSV Valve, Rane Engine Valve LTD.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Automotive Tappet Manufacturers
- Automotive Camshaft Manufacturers
- Automotive Engine Manufacturers
- Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
- Automotive Valve Manufacturers
- Industry associations and experts
- Research organizations and consulting companies.
- Research Institutes
- Industry associations
- Market research and consulting firm.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tappet Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Brand Awareness
5.3. Brand Recall
5.4. Product Pricing
5.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs
6. Global Tappet Market for Automotive Overview
7. Global Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Flat Tappets and Roller Tappets)
7.2.2. By Engine Capacity (&lessThan; 4 Cylinders, 4-6 Cylinders and >6 Cylinders)
7.2.3. By End User (Economic Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars and Mid-Priced Passenger Cars)
7.2.4. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Engine Type
8.2.3. By End User
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
8.3.2. India Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
8.3.3. Japan Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
8.3.4. South Korea Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
8.3.5. Thailand Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9. Europe & CIS Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Engine Type
9.2.3. By End User
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9.3.2. Germany Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9.3.3. United Kingdom Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9.3.4. Italy Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
9.3.5. Spain Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
10. North America Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Engine Type
10.2.3. By End User
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. United States Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
10.3.2. Mexico Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
10.3.3. Canada Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
11. South America Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Engine Type
11.2.3. By End User
11.2.4. By Country
11.2.5. Brazil Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
11.2.6. Argentina Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
11.2.7. Colombia Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
12. Middle East and Africa Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.2. By Engine Type
12.2.3. By End User
12.2.4. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.3.1. South Africa Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
12.3.3. UAE Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
12.3.4. Qatar Tappet Market for Automotive Outlook
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. AB SKF
16.2. EATON Corporation
16.3. Federal Mogul Corporation
16.4. Rane Engine Valve Limited
16.5. SSV Valve
16.6. RSR Industries
16.7. SM Motorenteile GmbH
16.8. Lunati LLC
16.9. Schaeffler Group
16.10. NSK Ltd.
17. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syvkdw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets