Global Automotive Tappets Markets Report 2019
Aug 23, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive tappets market was worth US$ 7.5 Billion in 2018
An automotive tappet, also known as valve lifter or cam follower, is a small automotive component inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe in the engines. It is used to eliminate side thrust and facilitate vertical motion to lift the valve. Tappets are manufactured using light-metal material that is formed in a die to mold the cylindrical body and connect the tappet body with the cam through a receiving plate in the top wall.
They enhance the power output, efficiency, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicle. As a result, automotive tappets are primarily used in racing cars and high-performance vehicles that require various components of the machine to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without having any effect on the engine.
The increasing demand for and production of automobiles is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising inclination of consumers for vehicles with increased efficiency and power output is expanding the product demand. Automotive tappets improve the performance through variations in valve timings and changing the duration of valves while the engine is working. Also, the incorporation of these tappets allows integration of multiple camshafts using mechanical linking systems that further enhances the power output.
Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and methods to produce Hydraulic Flat Tapper Camshaft (HFTC) to meet the fuel efficiency demand for high-performance vehicles, thus driving the demand for automotive tappets globally. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include innovations in the lubricant technology that enhances the overall engine durability and the growing construction industry.
Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
