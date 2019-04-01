Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook to 2025: Focus on the Chinese Industry - Garrett Motion, BorgWarner, MHI and IHI Have Almost Monopolized the Market

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Turbocharger Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report highlights the following:

Overview of the automotive turbocharger industry (including definition and classification, technical characteristics, development trends, industrial policies, etc.);

Overview of global and China automotive industry (automobile output, etc.);

automotive industry (automobile output, etc.); Market size, competitive landscape, etc. of global turbochargers;

Market size, demand structure, automaker layout, etc. of Chinese turbochargers, especially automotive turbochargers;

Demand for diesel and gasoline engine turbochargers in China ;

Operation, turbocharger business, development in China, etc. of eight global turbocharger manufacturers;

, etc. of eight global turbocharger manufacturers; Operation, turbocharger business, R&D, development strategy, etc. of eight Chinese turbocharger manufacturers.

With the increasingly serious problems like atmospheric pollution and high dependence on crude oil, energy conservation and emission reduction need to be implemented urgently. The automobile industry undoubtedly becomes one of the target industries, and energy-saving and new energy vehicles will be the future development trend. The market size of the automotive turbocharger, one of the most important technologies for energy saving and emission reduction of automobiles thanks to its energy efficiency and technology maturity, has been ballooning accordingly.

In 2018, the demand for automotive turbochargers in China rose 7.1% year on year to 8.045 million units, and the installation rate reached 33.29%. With the continuous upgrading and implementation of China's emission standards, automotive energy conservation and emission reduction will remain a major concern in the near future. Countries have set the timetable for phasing out internal combustion engines, but most of them are not legally effective. What's more, the supportive projects for new energy vehicle will still take time. In short, the upgrade of traditional power technology will still be the mainstream in the next decade, and the turbocharged market will show enormous development potentials.

From the perspective of market segments, Chinese automotive turbochargers are mainly divided into gasoline turbochargers and diesel turbochargers. Due to different fuel combustion efficiency, the installation rate of diesel turbochargers has been much higher than that of gasoline turbochargers, for instance, the former hit 76.3% while the latter was only 27.7% in 2018. In future, gasoline turbocharger will see a fleetly growing installation rate, expectedly reaching 62.4% in 2023 given stricter environmental requirements.

In competition, international turbocharger giants Garrett Motion (a spin-off from Honeywell in 2018), BorgWarner, MHI and IHI have almost monopolized Chinese gasoline turbocharger market as the operating speed and temperature of gasoline turbochargers require high-quality materials and processing technology. It is difficult for Chinese players to break the foreign monopoly in the short run, because they lack high-end innovation in the design and development of core turbocharger components (such as compressors and turbines), the reliability of their products desires to be much improved, and they forayed into the field late.

Only Ningbo Vofonturbo and Hunan Tyen Machinery can support low-end vehicle models of Chinese automakers. As for diesel turbochargers, the world-renowned suppliers of commercial vehicle turbocharger consist mainly of Garrett Motion and Cummins, both of which seize handsome shares in the Chinese market, especially for high-end vehicle models. Chinese competitors such as Hunan Tyen Machinery, Kangyue Technology, FuYuan Turbochargers and Weifu Tianli target the medium & low-end commercial vehicle market and the construction machinery market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Product Technology Trends



2 Development of Global Automotive Industry

2.1 Global Market

2.2 Chinese Market



3. Global Automotive Turbocharger Market

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Competitive Landscape



4. China Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.1 Marketing Environment and Policy

4.1.1 Related Standards

4.1.2 Related Policies

4.2 Market Size

4.2.1 Demand

4.2.2 Layout of Automakers



5. China's Automotive Turbocharger Market Segments

5.1 Turbocharger for Automotive Diesel Engine

5.2 Turbocharger for Automotive Gasoline Engine

5.2.1 Output of Turbo Passenger Car

5.2.2 Demand for Turbocharger for Automotive Gasoline Engine

5.2.3 Competitive Landscape



6 Major Global Turbocharger Manufacturers

6.1 Garrett Motion

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Turbocharger Business

6.1.5 Global Presence

6.1.6 Development in China

6.1.7 Development Plan

6.2 BorgWarner

6.3 Cummins

6.4 IHI

6.5 MHI

6.6 Continental

6.7 BMTS Technology

6.8 Zage (GESON)



7. Major Chinese Turbocharger Manufacturers

7.1 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd (600698)

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Gross Margin

7.1.5 Output & Sales Volume

7.1.6 Turbocharger and Its Supporting

7.1.7 Development Prospects

7.2 Kangyue Technology Co. Ltd. (300391)

7.3 Wuxi Weifu High-technology Co. Ltd. (000581)

7.4 Ningbo Vofonturbo Systems Co. Ltd.

7.5 Weifang FuYuan Turbochargers Co. Ltd.

7.6 Zhejiang Rongfa Motor Engine Co. Ltd.

7.7 Hunan Rugidove Turbocharging Systems Co. Ltd.

7.8 Shandong Xinde Mako Supercharger Co. Ltd.



