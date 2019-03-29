Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance (UBI) Market (2019-2027): A $105 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Significant Adoption of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology Fitted, Policy Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of revenue, the global automotive usage based insurance market is expected to grow to US$ 105.12 billion in 2027 from US$ 15.62 billion in 2018.

The demand for automotive usage based insurance is highly propelled in recent years, with the increasing adoption of telematics in the vehicles as well as increasing adoption of mobility-as-a service. However, lack of awareness for regarding automotive usage based insurance in emerging economies is restraining the automotive usage based insurance market growth to a certain extent.

The automotive usage based insurance market is highly fragmented as the industry is captured by several well-established players as well as emerging players across the globe. From the investment scenario, the insurance companies and the telematics companies operating in the developing countries, as well as developed countries, are scoring significant investments, which is helping the automotive usage based insurance market to witness the upswing in the recent times. The governments of several countries are simplifying their insurance legislation, which is another factor driving the automotive usage based insurance market.

On the basis of technology fitted, dongles are currently is the leading segment of the global automotive usage based insurance market. However, the dongles segment is anticipated to lose its dominance to black box during the forecast period. Also, the demand for smartphones segment is expected to increase. As their UBI business grows, insurance providers may invest in OBDII and offer this on a long-term basis to specific customer segments.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Automotive UBI Market - by Technology Fitted

1.3.2 Global Automotive UBI Market - by Policy Type

1.3.3 Global Automotive UBI Market - by Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

4. Automotive UBI Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Rest of World (RoW) - PEST Analysis

5. Automotive UBI Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Adoption of Mobility-As-A-Service (MaaS)

5.1.2 Wide Variety of Insurance Premiums Is Stimulating the Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Telematics Insurance Awareness In Emerging Countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Partnerships Among Telematics Companies and Insurance Companies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Telematics Technologies To Accentuate the Demand of UBI

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Automotive UBI - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Automotive UBI Market Overview

6.2 Global Automotive UBI Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players

7. Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Technology Fitted

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology Fitted Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Smartphones

7.4 Black Box

7.5 Dongles

7.6 Others

8. Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by Policy Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Policy Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

8.4 Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

9. Global Automotive UBI Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Rest of World (RoW) Automotive UBI Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development

11. Global Automotive UBI Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Allstate Insurance Company

11.2 Allianz SE

11.3 Metromile Inc.

11.4 Octo Telematics S.p.A

11.5 Vodafone Automotive S.p.A.

11.6 Axa S.A.

11.7 Ingenie Services Limited

11.8 Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

11.9 Tomtom Telematics B.V.

11.10 Sierra Wireless Inc.

11.11 Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

