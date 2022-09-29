Global Automotive Valves Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Solenoid Valves and Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Sep 29, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Valves Market by Propulsion and Component (ICE, EV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Trucks, and Buses), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Application (Engine, HVAC, Brake), Function, Engine Valve Type and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2027.
Advance technologies such as antilock braking system (ABS), automatic transmission control, start stop system are pushing the market for automotive valves. Further, the steadily increasing vehicle production and vehicle electrification coupled with rising stringent emission standards is pushing the automotive manufacturers to make more fuel-efficient vehicles, which is further driving the market for automotive valves.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the overall largest market for automotive valves, by value and volume
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast owing to huge automotive production in China, India, Japan and South Korea among others. Additionally, the countries like China, India and Japan are booming economies which bring immense opportunities for components for advanced vehicles equipped with features such as ABS, automatic transmission, safety systems and others which is expected to further support the market.
The huge vehicle production in Asia Pacific offers high growth opportunities for automotive valves market. Suitable investment policies as well as the availability of cheap labor have made the region ideal for the automotive OEMs investments. Many American and European automobiles manufacturers have established their production units to developing countries in Asia Pacific. China is largest vehicle manufacturers in Asia Pacific, in 2021 55.8% of total vehicle production was done in China. The top three vehicle producing countries are China, Japan, and South Korea.
Engine valve is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Engine valves (inlet and outlet) holds the largest market share, by volume, by volume, in the global automotive market succeeded by solenoid valve, fuel system valve and others. The ranking is expected to be same during the forecast period. A standard car can consist of up to 16-20 engine valves, depending on cylinder configuration as well as engine design. The moderate increase global vehicle production at rate of 5%-7% will boost the automotive valve market. Furthermore the addition of new vehicle per year is anticipated to add more volume to the market during the forecast period.
Increasing electrification of vehicles to uplift the demand for automotive valves in long term Since the last few years, OEMs have been adopting advanced technologies to meet the stringent emission regulations, better ergonomics, safety regulations, and increasing demand for comfort and convenience. Vehicle electronics play an important role in the improvement of vehicle performance.
Additionally, vehicle electrification is the key enabler of alternate fuel vehicle technologies. The electrification of the vehicle helps in a variety of automotive systems, efficient operation of engine, heating and air conditioning systems, and other functions which make use of less fuel and reduced emissions. The advanced hybrid powertrains need an array of electronics for their functioning, which includes solenoid valves, sensors, actuators, and other components. In the near future, the mechanical components will be replaced by electronic components, which will help in making the vehicle lighter and fuel efficient and reduce emissions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Valves Market
4.2 Automotive Valves Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Valves Market, by Propulsion
4.4 Automotive Valves Market, by Component (Ice + Ev)
4.5 Automotive Valves Market, by Function
4.6 Automotive Valves Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Valves Market, by Vehicle Type
4.8 Automotive Valves Market, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Revival of Automotive Industry
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Vehicle Electrification
5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Decrease in Number of Cylinders in Modern Engines
5.2.2.2 Rise in Cost of Raw Materials
5.2.2.3 Declining Preference for Diesel Passenger Cars
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Solenoid Valves and Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Increased Market Demand due to Electric Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Associated with Valves
5.2.4.2 Upcoming Emission Norms for Egr Valves and Intercoolers
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Automotive Valves Market Ecosystem
5.6 Automotive Valves Market: Conferences and Events
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Smart Actuators
5.7.2 Valve by Wire
5.7.3 New Valve Technology Promises Cheaper and Greener Engines
5.7.4 Valvematic
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.8.1 Introduction
5.8.2 Legal Status of Patents
5.8.3 Top Patent Applicants
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Case Studies
5.10.1 Eaton Launched Compact Combo Valve for Fuel Tanks
5.10.2 Tlx Technologies Developed Customized Compact Latching Solenoid
5.10.3 Borgwarner Inc. Launched Smart Integral Magnetic Switch (Ims) for On/Off-Highway Commercial Vehicles
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Pricing Analysis
5.14 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.15 Automotive Valves Market, Scenarios (2022-2027)
5.16 Automotive Valves Market: Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6 Automotive Valves Market, by Propulsion and Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Operational Data
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Research Methodology
6.2 Ice
6.2.1 Revival of Ice Vehicle Production to Boost Segment
6.2.2 Engine (Inlet and Outlet) Valves
6.2.3 A/C Valves
6.2.4 Brake Combination Valves
6.2.5 Thermostat Valves
6.2.6 Fuel System Valves
6.2.7 Solenoid Valves
6.2.8 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr) Valves
6.2.9 Tire Valves
6.2.10 Selective Catalyst Reduction (Scr) Valves
6.2.11 Automatic Transmission (At) Control Valves
6.3 Electric Vehicles (Bev, Phev, and Hev)
6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Worldwide to Drive Segment
6.3.2 Engine (Inlet and Outlet) Valves
6.3.3 A/C Valves
6.3.4 Brake Combination Valves
6.3.5 Thermostat Valves
6.3.6 Fuel System Valves
6.3.7 Solenoid Valves
6.3.8 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr) Valves
6.3.9 Tire Valves
6.3.10 Selective Catalyst Reduction (Scr) Valves
6.3.11 Automatic Transmission (At) Control Valves
6.3.12 Battery & Cooling System Valves
6.4 Key Primary Insights
7 Automotive Valves Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Operational Data
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Research Methodology
7.2 Engine Systems
7.2.1 Steady Increase in Ice Vehicle Production to Support Market Growth
7.3 HVAC Systems
7.3.1 High Penetration Air Conditioning Systems to Ensure Consistent Demand
7.4 Brake Systems
7.4.1 Growing Penetration of Safer Brake Systems to Drive Segment
7.5 Other Valves (Tire, Safety, Scr System, Body)
7.5.1 Demand for Safety Systems to Drive Market
7.6 Key Primary Insights
8 Automotive Valves Market, by Function
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Operational Data
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Research Methodology
8.2 Electric
8.2.1 Demand for Quick Responsive Valves to Drive Market
8.3 Hydraulic
8.3.1 Controls Liquid Flow
8.4 Pneumatic
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
8.5 Mechanical
8.5.1 Rise in Demand for Ice Vehicles to Assist Growth of Mechanical Valves
8.6 Others (Thermal and Pilot Operated)
8.6.1 Demand for Comfortable Driving to Lead Segment
8.7 Key Primary Insights
9 Automotive Valves Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Operational Data
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Research Methodology
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs)
9.2.1 High Bev Sales in China to Drive Segment Growth
9.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phevs)
9.3.1 Tax Benefits and Incentives from Governments to Benefit Segment
9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs)
9.4.1 High Hev Sales from Japan and Us to Support Segment Growth
9.5 Key Primary Insights
10 Automotive Valves Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Operational Data
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Research Methodology
10.2 Passenger Cars
10.2.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles to Drive Segment Growth
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcvs)
10.3.1 North America to Dominate Lcvs Segment
10.4 Trucks
10.4.1 High Dependence on Long-Haul Road Transportation to Fuel Segment Growth
10.5 Buses
10.5.1 High Dependence of People on Public Transport to Aid Segment Growth
10.6 Key Primary Insights
11 Automotive Valves Market, Engine Valve Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.1.2 Research Methodology
11.2 Monometallic
11.3 Bimetallic
11.4 Hollow
11.5 Key Primary Insights
12 Automotive Valves Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
13.3 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021
13.3.1 Borgwarner Inc.
13.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
13.3.3 Continental Ag
13.3.4 Aisin Corporation
13.3.5 Denso Corporation
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Automotive Valves Market, 2021
13.4.1 Stars
13.4.2 Pervasive Players
13.4.3 Emerging Companies
13.4.4 Participants
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6 Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2021
13.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.7.1 Product Launches
13.7.2 Deals
13.7.3 Others
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Continental Ag
14.1.2 Denso Corporation
14.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.1.4 Borgwarner Inc.
14.1.5 Valeo
14.1.6 Hitachi
14.1.7 Aisin Corporation
14.1.8 Cummins Inc.
14.1.9 Tenneco Inc.
14.1.10 Eaton Corporation plc
14.1.11 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
14.2 Other Key Players
14.2.1 Stoneridge, Inc.
14.2.2 Gkn Group
14.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2.4 Tlx Technologies
14.2.5 Rotex Automation
14.2.6 Gideon Automotive Industries
14.2.7 Solenoid Systems
14.2.8 Kendrion
14.2.9 Mzw Motor
14.2.10 Bicolex
14.2.11 Zonhen Electric Appliances
14.2.12 Padmini Vna Mechatronics
14.2.13 Jaksa
14.2.14 Emerson Electric
14.2.15 Mahle GmbH
14.2.16 Aisan Industry Co., Ltd.
15 Analyst's Recommendations
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woadjw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article