Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - The Growing Trend of Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Presents Market Opportunities
Dec 02, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application (Engine, Chassis, Cabin, Body & Lighting, HVAC, Battery, Seat, Sunroof, Door), Transmission Type (Data & Electrical), Category, ICE & Electric Vehicle, Component, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive wiring harness market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 55.4 billion by 2027 from USD 43.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1%.
The automotive wiring harness market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players as well. The key players in the automotive wiring harness market are Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Leoni AG (Germany), and Furukawa Electric (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these players in the automotive wiring harness market with their company profiles, and SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Rapid developments in technology coupled with increasing vehicle production is projected to drive the automotive wiring harness market
Factors such as an increase in vehicle production, incorporation of advanced features and electronic systems in vehicles, and increasing penetration of electric and luxury vehicles are expected to drive the automotive wiring harness market. However, the fluctuating price of copper, high cost of advanced technologies and equipment, and the difficulties associated with evaluating the performance of wiring harness are likely to inhibit the growth of the market.
The data transmission wires are growing at a faster rate in the automotive wiring harness market, by transmission type
The automotive wiring harness market by transmission type has been categorized into data transmission and electrical wires. Modern ICE vehicles are being introduced with luxury features such as ADAS, connected mobile apps, GPS, and interactive dashboards. Also, electric vehicles have additional features like extra sensors and automatic gearbox. These advanced features introduced in ICE and electric vehicles are likely to increase the demand for high-speed data transmission, thereby leading to an increase in data transmission wires in a harness.
Metallic material is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive wiring harness market
The increase in technological and functional features has increased complexity in vehicles and driven the demand for high-speed data transmission. As a result, some of the leading OEMs have started adopting optical fiber cables that help in high-speed data transmission in a wiring harness. However, the high price of optical fiber cables limits its adoption due to which metallic materials are expected to hold the maximum share in the automotive wiring harness market.
Despite fluctuations in the prices of copper which have impacted the profit margins of wiring harness manufacturers in recent past, metallic materials are still expected to dominate the automotive wiring harness market by 2027. Some automakers are considering aluminum for weight and cost reduction. Aluminum has its own challenges such as corrosion and termination issues. Hence, prominent wiring harness manufacturers use copper because of its high thermal capacity and conductivity.
North America is expected to be the fastest market for wiring harness during the forecast period
North America has the highest demand for LCVs globally. It held a 59% production share in LCVs, and this share is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. Also, LCVs require more harnesses than passenger cars. This is likely to boost the demand for wiring harness in North America. In addition to this, LCVs are being introduced with additional features like power steering and deluxe seating. These factors are likely to boost the demand for automotive wiring harness in North America.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Recommendations
5.1 Asia-Pacific is the Priority Market to Focus for Automotive Wiring Harness Suppliers
5.2 Companies Should Enhance Focus on Optical Fiber Wires for Future Applications
5.3 Missed Revenue Opportunities By Wiring Harness Manufacturers for Electric Vehicles
5.4 Conclusion
6 Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Years Considered in the Study
6.3 Market Dynamics
6.3.1 Drivers
6.3.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Sales and Increase in Demand for Premium Vehicles
6.3.1.2 Rising Trend of Integrating Advanced Features
6.3.1.3 Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles
6.3.2 Restraints
6.3.2.1 Corrosive Nature of Wiring Harness
6.3.2.2 Incorrect Wire Preparation, Staging, and Defects in Crimping Process
6.3.3 Opportunities
6.3.3.1 Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
6.3.3.2 Enhanced Performance Related to Security and Safety
6.3.3.3 Demand for Lightweight Harness
6.3.4 Challenges
6.3.4.1 Fluctuating Cost of Copper Due to Increasing Demand
6.3.4.2 Vacillating Trend Synced Technological Demands From OEMs
6.4 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Wiring Harness Suppliers
6.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Scenarios for Ice Vehicles (2019-2027)
6.5.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Most Likely Scenario
6.5.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Optimistic Scenario
6.5.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6.6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Scenarios for Electric Vehicles (2018-2027)
6.6.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Most Likely Scenario
6.6.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Optimistic Scenario
6.6.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6.7 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Wiring Harness, By Region
6.7.1 Asia Pacific
6.7.2 Europe
6.7.3 North America
6.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Wiring Harness, By Application
6.8.1 Engine Harness
6.8.2 Chassis Harness
6.8.3 Body & Lighting Harness
6.8.4 HVAC Harness
6.8.5 Dashboard Harness
6.8.6 Battery Harness
6.8.7 Seat Harness
6.8.8 Sunroof Harness
6.8.9 Door Harness
7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Category
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General Wires
7.3 Heat Resistant Wires
7.4 Shielded Wires
7.5 Tubed Wires
8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Number of Harnesses in Each Application
8.3 Engine Harness
8.4 Chassis Wiring Harness
8.5 Body & Lighting Harness
8.6 HVAC Wiring Harness
8.7 Dashboard/Cabin Harness
8.8 Battery Wiring Harness
8.9 Seat Wiring Harness
8.10 Sunroof Wiring Harness
8.11 Door Wiring Harness
9 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Connectors
9.3 Wires
9.4 Terminals
9.5 Other Components
10 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Comparison of Copper and Optical Fiber
10.2.1 Metallic
10.2.1.1 Copper
10.2.1.2 Aluminum
10.2.1.3 Other Materials
10.2.2 Optical Fiber
10.2.2.1 Plastic Optical Fiber
10.2.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber
10.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type for Electric Vehicles, 2019 vs. 2027
10.3.1 Metallic
10.3.1.1 Copper
10.3.1.2 Aluminum
10.3.1.3 Other Materials
10.3.2 Optical Fiber
10.3.2.1 Plastic Optical Fiber
10.3.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber
10.4 Market Leaders
11 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Transmission Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Data Transmission
11.3 Electrical Wiring
12 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Ice Vehicle Type & Application
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Number of Harnesses in Ice Vehicles, By Application
12.3 Passenger Car
12.3.1 Engine Harness
12.3.2 Chassis Harness
12.3.3 Body & Lighting Harness
12.3.4 HVAC Harness
12.3.5 Dashboard/Cabin Harness
12.3.6 Battery Harness
12.3.7 Seat Harness
12.3.8 Sunroof Harness
12.3.9 Door Harness
12.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
12.5 Bus
12.6 Truck
12.7 Market Leaders
13 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By 48v Architecture
13.1 Growing Trend of Vehicle Electrification
13.2 Need for 48v Architecture
13.2.1 Reduced Co2 Emissions Leads to Improvement in Fuel Economy
13.2.2 Engine Downsizing Improves Drivability
13.3 Impact of 48v Architecture on Automotive Wiring Harness
13.3.1 Impact on Wiring Harness
13.3.2 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness
13.3.2.1 Pipe-Shielded Wiring Harness
13.3.2.2 Power Cable
13.3.2.3 Direct Connector
13.4 48v Passenger Car Wiring Harness Market, By Region
13.4.1 Asia Pacific
13.4.2 Europe
13.4.3 North America
14 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Electric Vehicle Type & Application
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Assumptions
14.1.3 Industry Insights
14.2 Total Harness in Electric Vehicle Types
14.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
14.3.1 Chassis Harness
14.3.2 Body & Lighting Harness
14.3.3 HVAC Harness
14.3.4 Dashboard/Cabin Harness
14.3.5 Battery Harness
14.3.6 Seat Harness
14.3.7 Sunroof Harness
14.3.8 Door Harness
14.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
14.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
14.6 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
15 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, By Transmission Type
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 Research Methodology
15.1.2 Assumptions
15.1.3 Industry Insights
15.2 Data Transmission
15.3 Electrical Wiring
16 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region
16.1 Introduction
16.1.1 Research Methodology
16.1.2 Assumptions
16.1.3 Industry Insights
16.2 Asia Pacific
16.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Production Data
16.2.2 China
16.2.2.1 China Vehicle Production Data
16.2.2.2 Increasing Production of Passenger Cars is Driving the Growth of Wiring Harness
16.2.3 India
16.2.3.1 India Vehicle Production Data
16.2.3.2 Less Penetration of Premium Vehicles Can Impact the Demand for Wiring Harness in India
16.2.4 Japan
16.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Tgdi Engine Will Drive the Market
16.2.4.2 Inclusion of Premium Features in Buses is Likely to Boost the Demand for Wiring Harness
16.2.5 South Korea
16.2.5.1 South Korea Vehicle Production Data
16.2.5.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Korea is Largely Driven By Passenger Cars
16.2.6 Thailand
16.2.6.1 Thailand Vehicle Production Data
16.2.6.2 High Production of LCV in Thailand is Expected to Drive the Market for Wiring Harness
16.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
16.3 North America
16.3.1 North America Vehicle Production Data
16.3.2 Canada
16.3.2.1 Canada Vehicle Production Data
16.3.2.2 Production of Passenger Cars is Decreasing and Thereby Impacting Wiring Harness Market
16.3.3 Mexico
16.3.3.1 Mexico Vehicle Production Data
16.3.3.2 Increase in Demand for Trucks is Likely to Boost the Wiring Harness Demand
16.3.4 US
16.3.4.1 US Vehicle Production Data
16.3.4.2 Increasing Number of Premium Features in Passenger Cars is Likely to Drive the Demand for Wiring Harness
16.4 Europe
16.4.1 Europe Vehicle Production Data
16.4.2 Germany
16.4.2.1 Germany Vehicle Production Data
16.4.2.2 Wiring Harness Demand in Germany for All Vehicle Types is Anticipated to Grow at A Moderate Rate
16.4.3 France
16.4.3.1 France Vehicle Production Data
16.4.3.2 Incorporation of Premium Features in Buses is Likely to Drive the Wiring Harness Demand
16.4.4 UK
16.4.4.1 UK Vehicle Production Data
16.4.4.2 Wiring Harness for Passenger Car Segment Accounts for 98% of Market Share
16.4.5 Spain
16.4.5.1 Spain Vehicle Production Data
16.4.5.2 Pc to Drive Wiring Harness Market in Spain
16.4.6 Russia
16.4.6.1 Russia Vehicle Production Data
16.4.6.2 Buses and Trucks are Growing at A Fast Rate Despite Less Market Share
16.4.7 Italy
16.4.7.1 Italy Vehicle Production Data
16.4.7.2 Market Share of Bus is Less Than 1% in Italy Wiring Harness Market
16.4.8 Rest of Europe
16.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
16.5.1 RoW Vehicle Production Data
16.5.2 Brazil
16.5.2.1 Brazil Vehicle Production Data
16.5.2.2 Bus Segment With Less Market Share is Likely to Grow at Significant Rate
16.5.3 South Africa
16.5.3.1 South Africa Vehicle Production Data
16.5.3.2 Less Production of Vehicles Leads to Limited Demand for Wiring Harness
16.5.4 Rest of RoW
16.6 Market Leaders
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Overview
17.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Market Ranking Analysis
17.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.3.1 Terminology
17.3.2 Visionary Leaders
17.3.3 Innovators
17.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
17.3.5 Emerging Companies
17.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
17.5 Business Strategy Excellence
17.6 Winners vs. Losers
17.6.1 Winners
17.6.2 Tail-Enders/Losers
17.7 Competitive Scenario
17.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches
17.7.2 Expansion
17.7.3 Acquisition
17.7.4 Partnerships/Contracts
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries
18.2 Yazaki Corporation
18.3 Aptiv PLC
18.4 Leoni AG
18.5 Furukawa Electric
18.6 Nexans
18.7 Samvardhana Motherson Group
18.8 Lear Corporation
18.9 Fujikura Ltd.
18.10 PKC Group
18.11 Additional Companies
18.11.1 Americas
18.11.1.1 General Cable Technologies Corporation
18.11.1.2 Pacific Insight Electronics
18.11.1.3 Prestolite Wire
18.11.1.4 Cypress Industries
18.11.2 Europe
18.11.2.1 Prysmian Group
18.11.2.2 Kromberg & Schubert GmbH
18.11.2.3 Draxlmaier
18.11.2.4 KE Elektronik
18.11.2.5 Fintall Oy
18.11.2.6 Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co
18.11.2.7 Adaptronic Prftechnik GmbH
18.11.2.8 Czech Republic Onamba S.R.O.
18.11.3 Asia Pacific
18.11.3.1 Spark Minda
18.11.3.2 THB Group
18.11.3.3 Yura Corporation
18.11.3.4 Saison Electronics
18.11.3.5 Shenzhen Deren Electronics
18.11.3.6 Unity Harness Limited
18.11.4 Rest of the World
18.11.4.1 Hesto Harnesses
18.11.4.2 Brascabos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnh0y3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article