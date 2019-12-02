Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - The Growing Trend of Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Presents Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application (Engine, Chassis, Cabin, Body & Lighting, HVAC, Battery, Seat, Sunroof, Door), Transmission Type (Data & Electrical), Category, ICE & Electric Vehicle, Component, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive wiring harness market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 55.4 billion by 2027 from USD 43.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1%.



The automotive wiring harness market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players as well. The key players in the automotive wiring harness market are Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Leoni AG (Germany), and Furukawa Electric (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these players in the automotive wiring harness market with their company profiles, and SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Rapid developments in technology coupled with increasing vehicle production is projected to drive the automotive wiring harness market

Factors such as an increase in vehicle production, incorporation of advanced features and electronic systems in vehicles, and increasing penetration of electric and luxury vehicles are expected to drive the automotive wiring harness market. However, the fluctuating price of copper, high cost of advanced technologies and equipment, and the difficulties associated with evaluating the performance of wiring harness are likely to inhibit the growth of the market.



The data transmission wires are growing at a faster rate in the automotive wiring harness market, by transmission type



The automotive wiring harness market by transmission type has been categorized into data transmission and electrical wires. Modern ICE vehicles are being introduced with luxury features such as ADAS, connected mobile apps, GPS, and interactive dashboards. Also, electric vehicles have additional features like extra sensors and automatic gearbox. These advanced features introduced in ICE and electric vehicles are likely to increase the demand for high-speed data transmission, thereby leading to an increase in data transmission wires in a harness.



Metallic material is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive wiring harness market



The increase in technological and functional features has increased complexity in vehicles and driven the demand for high-speed data transmission. As a result, some of the leading OEMs have started adopting optical fiber cables that help in high-speed data transmission in a wiring harness. However, the high price of optical fiber cables limits its adoption due to which metallic materials are expected to hold the maximum share in the automotive wiring harness market.

Despite fluctuations in the prices of copper which have impacted the profit margins of wiring harness manufacturers in recent past, metallic materials are still expected to dominate the automotive wiring harness market by 2027. Some automakers are considering aluminum for weight and cost reduction. Aluminum has its own challenges such as corrosion and termination issues. Hence, prominent wiring harness manufacturers use copper because of its high thermal capacity and conductivity.



North America is expected to be the fastest market for wiring harness during the forecast period



North America has the highest demand for LCVs globally. It held a 59% production share in LCVs, and this share is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. Also, LCVs require more harnesses than passenger cars. This is likely to boost the demand for wiring harness in North America. In addition to this, LCVs are being introduced with additional features like power steering and deluxe seating. These factors are likely to boost the demand for automotive wiring harness in North America.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Recommendations

5.1 Asia-Pacific is the Priority Market to Focus for Automotive Wiring Harness Suppliers

5.2 Companies Should Enhance Focus on Optical Fiber Wires for Future Applications

5.3 Missed Revenue Opportunities By Wiring Harness Manufacturers for Electric Vehicles

5.4 Conclusion



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Years Considered in the Study

6.3 Market Dynamics

6.3.1 Drivers

6.3.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Sales and Increase in Demand for Premium Vehicles

6.3.1.2 Rising Trend of Integrating Advanced Features

6.3.1.3 Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

6.3.2 Restraints

6.3.2.1 Corrosive Nature of Wiring Harness

6.3.2.2 Incorrect Wire Preparation, Staging, and Defects in Crimping Process

6.3.3 Opportunities

6.3.3.1 Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

6.3.3.2 Enhanced Performance Related to Security and Safety

6.3.3.3 Demand for Lightweight Harness

6.3.4 Challenges

6.3.4.1 Fluctuating Cost of Copper Due to Increasing Demand

6.3.4.2 Vacillating Trend Synced Technological Demands From OEMs

6.4 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Wiring Harness Suppliers

6.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Scenarios for Ice Vehicles (2019-2027)

6.5.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Most Likely Scenario

6.5.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Optimistic Scenario

6.5.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Pessimistic Scenario

6.6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Scenarios for Electric Vehicles (2018-2027)

6.6.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Most Likely Scenario

6.6.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Optimistic Scenario

6.6.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, Pessimistic Scenario

6.7 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Wiring Harness, By Region

6.7.1 Asia Pacific

6.7.2 Europe

6.7.3 North America

6.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Wiring Harness, By Application

6.8.1 Engine Harness

6.8.2 Chassis Harness

6.8.3 Body & Lighting Harness

6.8.4 HVAC Harness

6.8.5 Dashboard Harness

6.8.6 Battery Harness

6.8.7 Seat Harness

6.8.8 Sunroof Harness

6.8.9 Door Harness



7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Category

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Wires

7.3 Heat Resistant Wires

7.4 Shielded Wires

7.5 Tubed Wires



8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Number of Harnesses in Each Application

8.3 Engine Harness

8.4 Chassis Wiring Harness

8.5 Body & Lighting Harness

8.6 HVAC Wiring Harness

8.7 Dashboard/Cabin Harness

8.8 Battery Wiring Harness

8.9 Seat Wiring Harness

8.10 Sunroof Wiring Harness

8.11 Door Wiring Harness



9 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Connectors

9.3 Wires

9.4 Terminals

9.5 Other Components



10 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Comparison of Copper and Optical Fiber

10.2.1 Metallic

10.2.1.1 Copper

10.2.1.2 Aluminum

10.2.1.3 Other Materials

10.2.2 Optical Fiber

10.2.2.1 Plastic Optical Fiber

10.2.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber

10.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type for Electric Vehicles, 2019 vs. 2027

10.3.1 Metallic

10.3.1.1 Copper

10.3.1.2 Aluminum

10.3.1.3 Other Materials

10.3.2 Optical Fiber

10.3.2.1 Plastic Optical Fiber

10.3.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber

10.4 Market Leaders



11 Automotive Wiring Harness Market for Ice Vehicles, By Transmission Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Data Transmission

11.3 Electrical Wiring



12 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Ice Vehicle Type & Application

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Number of Harnesses in Ice Vehicles, By Application

12.3 Passenger Car

12.3.1 Engine Harness

12.3.2 Chassis Harness

12.3.3 Body & Lighting Harness

12.3.4 HVAC Harness

12.3.5 Dashboard/Cabin Harness

12.3.6 Battery Harness

12.3.7 Seat Harness

12.3.8 Sunroof Harness

12.3.9 Door Harness

12.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

12.5 Bus

12.6 Truck

12.7 Market Leaders



13 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By 48v Architecture

13.1 Growing Trend of Vehicle Electrification

13.2 Need for 48v Architecture

13.2.1 Reduced Co2 Emissions Leads to Improvement in Fuel Economy

13.2.2 Engine Downsizing Improves Drivability

13.3 Impact of 48v Architecture on Automotive Wiring Harness

13.3.1 Impact on Wiring Harness

13.3.2 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness

13.3.2.1 Pipe-Shielded Wiring Harness

13.3.2.2 Power Cable

13.3.2.3 Direct Connector

13.4 48v Passenger Car Wiring Harness Market, By Region

13.4.1 Asia Pacific

13.4.2 Europe

13.4.3 North America



14 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Electric Vehicle Type & Application

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions

14.1.3 Industry Insights

14.2 Total Harness in Electric Vehicle Types

14.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

14.3.1 Chassis Harness

14.3.2 Body & Lighting Harness

14.3.3 HVAC Harness

14.3.4 Dashboard/Cabin Harness

14.3.5 Battery Harness

14.3.6 Seat Harness

14.3.7 Sunroof Harness

14.3.8 Door Harness

14.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

14.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

14.6 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



15 Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, By Transmission Type

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Research Methodology

15.1.2 Assumptions

15.1.3 Industry Insights

15.2 Data Transmission

15.3 Electrical Wiring



16 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region

16.1 Introduction

16.1.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Assumptions

16.1.3 Industry Insights

16.2 Asia Pacific

16.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Production Data

16.2.2 China

16.2.2.1 China Vehicle Production Data

16.2.2.2 Increasing Production of Passenger Cars is Driving the Growth of Wiring Harness

16.2.3 India

16.2.3.1 India Vehicle Production Data

16.2.3.2 Less Penetration of Premium Vehicles Can Impact the Demand for Wiring Harness in India

16.2.4 Japan

16.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Tgdi Engine Will Drive the Market

16.2.4.2 Inclusion of Premium Features in Buses is Likely to Boost the Demand for Wiring Harness

16.2.5 South Korea

16.2.5.1 South Korea Vehicle Production Data

16.2.5.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Korea is Largely Driven By Passenger Cars

16.2.6 Thailand

16.2.6.1 Thailand Vehicle Production Data

16.2.6.2 High Production of LCV in Thailand is Expected to Drive the Market for Wiring Harness

16.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

16.3 North America

16.3.1 North America Vehicle Production Data

16.3.2 Canada

16.3.2.1 Canada Vehicle Production Data

16.3.2.2 Production of Passenger Cars is Decreasing and Thereby Impacting Wiring Harness Market

16.3.3 Mexico

16.3.3.1 Mexico Vehicle Production Data

16.3.3.2 Increase in Demand for Trucks is Likely to Boost the Wiring Harness Demand

16.3.4 US

16.3.4.1 US Vehicle Production Data

16.3.4.2 Increasing Number of Premium Features in Passenger Cars is Likely to Drive the Demand for Wiring Harness

16.4 Europe

16.4.1 Europe Vehicle Production Data

16.4.2 Germany

16.4.2.1 Germany Vehicle Production Data

16.4.2.2 Wiring Harness Demand in Germany for All Vehicle Types is Anticipated to Grow at A Moderate Rate

16.4.3 France

16.4.3.1 France Vehicle Production Data

16.4.3.2 Incorporation of Premium Features in Buses is Likely to Drive the Wiring Harness Demand

16.4.4 UK

16.4.4.1 UK Vehicle Production Data

16.4.4.2 Wiring Harness for Passenger Car Segment Accounts for 98% of Market Share

16.4.5 Spain

16.4.5.1 Spain Vehicle Production Data

16.4.5.2 Pc to Drive Wiring Harness Market in Spain

16.4.6 Russia

16.4.6.1 Russia Vehicle Production Data

16.4.6.2 Buses and Trucks are Growing at A Fast Rate Despite Less Market Share

16.4.7 Italy

16.4.7.1 Italy Vehicle Production Data

16.4.7.2 Market Share of Bus is Less Than 1% in Italy Wiring Harness Market

16.4.8 Rest of Europe

16.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

16.5.1 RoW Vehicle Production Data

16.5.2 Brazil

16.5.2.1 Brazil Vehicle Production Data

16.5.2.2 Bus Segment With Less Market Share is Likely to Grow at Significant Rate

16.5.3 South Africa

16.5.3.1 South Africa Vehicle Production Data

16.5.3.2 Less Production of Vehicles Leads to Limited Demand for Wiring Harness

16.5.4 Rest of RoW

16.6 Market Leaders



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Market Ranking Analysis

17.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

17.3.1 Terminology

17.3.2 Visionary Leaders

17.3.3 Innovators

17.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

17.3.5 Emerging Companies

17.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

17.5 Business Strategy Excellence

17.6 Winners vs. Losers

17.6.1 Winners

17.6.2 Tail-Enders/Losers

17.7 Competitive Scenario

17.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches

17.7.2 Expansion

17.7.3 Acquisition

17.7.4 Partnerships/Contracts



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries

18.2 Yazaki Corporation

18.3 Aptiv PLC

18.4 Leoni AG

18.5 Furukawa Electric

18.6 Nexans

18.7 Samvardhana Motherson Group

18.8 Lear Corporation

18.9 Fujikura Ltd.

18.10 PKC Group

18.11 Additional Companies

18.11.1 Americas

18.11.1.1 General Cable Technologies Corporation

18.11.1.2 Pacific Insight Electronics

18.11.1.3 Prestolite Wire

18.11.1.4 Cypress Industries

18.11.2 Europe

18.11.2.1 Prysmian Group

18.11.2.2 Kromberg & Schubert GmbH

18.11.2.3 Draxlmaier

18.11.2.4 KE Elektronik

18.11.2.5 Fintall Oy

18.11.2.6 Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co

18.11.2.7 Adaptronic Prftechnik GmbH

18.11.2.8 Czech Republic Onamba S.R.O.

18.11.3 Asia Pacific

18.11.3.1 Spark Minda

18.11.3.2 THB Group

18.11.3.3 Yura Corporation

18.11.3.4 Saison Electronics

18.11.3.5 Shenzhen Deren Electronics

18.11.3.6 Unity Harness Limited

18.11.4 Rest of the World

18.11.4.1 Hesto Harnesses

18.11.4.2 Brascabos



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnh0y3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

