Global Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook, 2019

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 4 Cars Sold (18 Million) Globally is Expected to be Automated (L3 and Above) by 2030, with L4 Driving the Growth of Ownership



The autonomous driving industry is evolving at a rapid pace on various fronts such as advancements in technology as well as emergence of new business models.Traditionally, most major OEMs and Tier I suppliers have strived to explore the benefits of developing applications focused on the convergence of the three technology pillars: Connected, Autonomous, and Electric.



However, the true potential of each of these technology pillars can be tapped only by the marriage of technology and service sectors of the industry. Technology and service integration has picked up pace in the recent years, with leading OEMs making investments and acquisitions in service-based companies.



Technologically, 2018 witnessed advancements in shared mobility platform, consolidation of E/E architecture, and advancements in integration of AI in every aspect of autonomous development. In 2019, the analyst expects sensor solutions and teleoperation to emerge as key developments, while on the business front, OEMs and Tier I companies to prioritize pushing L2+ features in the market.



Research Highlights

In this 2019 outlook, the analyst has highlighted 1 Mega Trend and 3 key sub trends in each of the market and technological advancements, which will be impacted by autonomous driving.



• Market trends include mobility services, peripheral services, logistics services, and vehicle services. Impact of autonomy will change these traditional business models while focusing on ways to monetize and personalize data.

• In terms of technology, trends include autonomous vehicle platforms, sensor fusion solutions, data computing and storage, and testing and validation. With the industry evolving from ADAS-level sensors, the focus will be on developing L4 and L5 autonomous platform and building the necessary computational ecosystem.



This study highlights these trends and explains the impact along with use cases.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the top trends that will drive the AD market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?

• What are the opportunities available for technology providers, suppliers, and OEMs in 2019?

• What was the size of the total AD market in 2018, and how is it expected to grow by 2030 based on new SAE definitions?

• How will autonomous shared mobility business impact the ownership model? What will be the share of vehicle ownership and usership by 2030?

• What has been the mergers/acquisition/investment landscape in the autonomous ecosystem, and which are the key companies to watch out for?



