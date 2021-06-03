Global Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Report 2021-2027: Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Flying Car, eVTOL Aircraft, Aerial Taxi Service, Ballistic Parachute

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve success as many companies are very well funded. The aim is to develop a significant market presence for vehicles that support personal flying.

A large number of autonomous electric aircraft are being developed apace. Wisk Cora aircraft can fly a pair of passengers about 25 miles at a speed of about 100 miles per hour.

Archer is developing an aircraft that can carry up to four people on a 60-mile trip, topping out at 150 m.p.h. Both aircraft are being designed to fly autonomously. The market research study provides insight into market driving forces, assessment of market opportunities, market share analysis, and market forecasts.

Major factors driving the market for Autonomous Electric Aircraft include the huge success of Tesla. The company has noticed that new markets bring enormous returns, so they are investing at a rapid pace. According to the lead author of the team that wrote the study, "An Autonomous Electric Aircraft is kind of exciting. Imagine being able to go our in the driveway and hitch a ride locally, with very little effort."

The study is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the Autonomous Electric Aircraft market segment. The research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts. Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market.

In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.



Key Topics:

Autonomous Electric Aircraft

Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

Flying Car

eVTOL aircraft

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

Aerial Taxi Service

Ballistic Parachute

Key Topics Covered:

1. AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET DEFINITION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Uses:

1.1.1 Institutional Foundational for Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Market

1.2 Urban Shift to Upgraded Mega Cities

1.3 Batteries

1.3.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials

1.3.2 Tesla Battery

1.3.3 Cobalt 31

1.4 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Cost of Operation

1.4.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Fuel Efficiency

2. AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Driving Forces

2.1.2 Motor Controller

2.1.3 Electric Engine

2.1.4 Other Components of an Electric Engine

2.1.5 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Economies of Scale

2.2 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Shares

2.2.1 Electric Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Participants

2.2.2 Electric Autonomous Electric Aircraft Batteries

2.3 Electric Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Autonomous Electric Aircraft Segment Market Forecasts, Small, Mid-Size Dusting, Shipments

2.3.2 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Segment Market Forecasts

2.4 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Regional Market Analysis

2.4.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Regional Segment Market Forecasts,

2.4.2 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Regional Segment Market Forecasts

2.4.3 Electric Autonomous Electric Aircraft Market Regional Segments, US, Europe, China, Japan, RoW

3. AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT: PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 Autonomous Electric Aircraft:

3.1.1 Nations and Cities Embrace Autonomous Electric Aircraft as Taxis:

3.1.2 California Seeks to Ban Gas Burning Vehicles

3.1.3 Activity worldwide for Full Phase-Out of Diesel And Gasoline Engines

3.2 Autonomous Electric Aircraft Battery Manufacturing

3.3 Autonomous Electric Aircraft: Infrastructure Spending by Manufacturers

3.3.1 Transport as a Service

3.3.2 Charging Stations

4. AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT, RESEARCH, AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Chinese Autonomous Electric Aircraft:

4.2 Electric Autonomous Electric Aircraft Features

4.3 Solid-State Battery Technology

4.4 Battery Charging

4.4.1 Battery Technology-Assisted by Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel

4.4.2 Battery Capacity of an AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT

4.5 Power Supply Information Center

4.6 Lithium-Ion Batteries

5. AUTONOMOUS ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 AirBus

5.2 Archer

5.3 Ampaire

5.4 Bye Aerospace

5.5 Electro.Aero

5.6 Eviation Aircraft

5.7 Faradair

5.8 General Motors'

5.8.1 General Motors' Cadillac's eVTOL

5.9 GM

5.9.1 GM Bolt EV

5.9.2 GM Volt EV

5.9.3 Cadillac

5.9.4 GM Tax credit

5.9.5 SAIC General Motors Automotive/China Joint Ventures JVs

5.10 Honda/Honda Aircraft Company

5.11 Joby Aviation

5.12 Kitty Hawk

5.12.1 Kitty Hawk is developing one of its potential air taxis, Cora, with Boeing

5.13 Lilium

5.14 MagniX

5.15 Pipistrel

5.15.1 Pipistrel Alpha Electro

5.16 Pyka - Autonomous Electric Aircraft

5.17 Terrafugia

5.18 Uber Air

5.19 Volocopter

5.20 Wisk

5.21 Wright Electric Aircraft

5.22 Zunum Aero

5.22.1 Backed by Boeing (BA) and JetBlue (JBLU),

5.23 Other Autonomous Electric Airplane Companies

