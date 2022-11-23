Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Report 2022: A $69.58 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to grow from $31.32 billion in 2021 to $37.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The autonomous emergency braking market is expected to grow to $69.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.



The main vehicle types for autonomous emergency braking are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. A passenger car is a road motor vehicle, other than a motor cycle, intended for the carriage of passengers and designed to seat no more than nine people (including the driver). The different brake types available are disc and drum, and the technology used includes crash imminent braking and dynamic braking support. The various systems involved are low speed AEB system, higher speed AEB system and pedestrian AEB systems.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous emergency braking market in 2021. The regions covered in the autonomous emergency braking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market going forward. Accidents refer to any injury due to crashes involving a vehicle partially or fully on a public road. Autonomous emergency braking assists in recognising when a potential collision is likely to happen and reacts by automatically applying the brakes to slow a vehicle down before impact or bring it to a stop to avoid a collision.

For Instance, in January 2022, according to the Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper, road crashes rise by 10% in 2021, and over 400 died in accidents. The number of road accidents was 796 in 2020 which had increased to 874 in 2021. The number of fatal road accidents in 2020 was 347 which increased to 389 in 2021. Also, in 2020 375 people died in fatal road accidents which was increased to 409 in 2021. Therefore the rising number of accidents is driving the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the autonomous emergency braking market. Major companies operating in the autonomous emergency braking sector are focused on introducing product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a Germany-based company that manufactures car parts for autonomous emergency breaks launched the OnGuardMAX system which is the most advanced autonomous emergency braking assistance system. It contains advanced object detection and autonomous braking capability further. This system also contains a state-of-the-art camera and radar sensor which helps the system autonomously detect the vehicles.



The countries covered in the autonomous emergency braking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the autonomous emergency braking market are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mobileye

Autoliv Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Tesla Motors

Magna International Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Valeo

General Motors

