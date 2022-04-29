Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Technological Advancements In Delivery Vehicles Present Opportunities

Apr 29, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Components, Range, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 18.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Starship Technologies, JD.com, Nuro, Amazon, Gophr, Nippon Logistics, Yamato Transport, Mangologistics Group, Rajapack, Hubl Logistics, Nuevastech, XPO Logistics, Kiwi Campus, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Wing Aviation LLC, Flirtey, Aerodyne Group, Savioke, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Adoption of Self-Ruling Vehicles to Deliver
4.1.2 Insourcing Last Mile Deliveries
4.1.3 Reduction in Delivery Cost
4.1.4 Increase in Demand For The Fast Delivery of Packages
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure
4.2.2 Technical Limitations
4.2.3 Government Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Expansion of e-Commerce
4.3.2 Technological Advancements In Delivery Vehicles
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Safety & Security Issues
4.4.2 Availability of Alternatives
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fixed-Wing
6.3 Rotary-Wing
6.4 Hybrid
7 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Logistics & Transportation
7.3 Healthcare & Pharmacy
7.4 Retail & Food Delivery
8 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ground Delivery Bots
8.3 Self-Driving Vehicles
8.4 Aerial Delivery Drones
9 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Components
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.3 Software
9.4 Services
10 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Short Range (<_0 />10.3 Long Range (> 20 Km)
11 Americas' Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Starship Technologies
16.2 JD.com
16.3 Nuro
16.4 Amazon
16.5 Gophr
16.6 Nippon Logistics
16.7 Yamato Transport
16.8 Mangologistics Group
16.9 Rajapack
16.10 Hubl Logistics
16.11 Nuevastech
16.12 XPO Logistics
16.13 Kiwi Campus
16.14 Zipline
16.15 United Parcel Service
16.16 Wing Aviation LLC
16.17 Flirtey
16.18 Aerodyne Group
16.19 Savioke
16.20 Airbus Group SE
16.21 Altitude Angel
16.22 Cheetah Logistic Technology
16.23 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
16.24 DroneScan
16.25 Flytrex Inc.
16.26 Hardis Group
16.27 Matternet Inc.
16.28 Skycart Inc.
16.29 Unsupervised.AI
16.30 Workhorse Group Inc.
16.31 Zipline International Inc.
16.32 Wingcopter
16.33 Savioke
16.34 Astral Aerial Solutions
16.35 Marble Robot
16.36 DHL International Gmbh
16.37 United Service Parcel of America
17 Appendix
