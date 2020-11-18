Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is Forecast to Grow by $2.79 Billion During 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by $2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots and increasing offshore E&P programs.



This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous mobile robots market vendors that include BA Systemes SAS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the autonomous mobile robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Segment Analysis

Market Size 2019

Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segments

Comparison by End-User

Aerospace and Defense - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Oil and Gas - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture and Mining - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Opportunity by End-User

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic Segmentation

Geographic Comparison

North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Key Leading Countries

Market Opportunity by Geography

Volume Driver - Demand Led Growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape Disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Market Positioning of Vendors

Ba Systemes Sas

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots As

Omron Corp.

Qinetiq Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

