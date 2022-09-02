Global Autonomous Train Market Analysis Report 2022: The Future of Autonomous Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR Trains to 2030 - Advanced Technologies and Increasing Government Investments

Sep 02, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component, Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, GOA 4 Systems and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global autonomous train market is estimated at USD 8.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030.
The rail industry across the globe is undergoing continuous changes in terms of technologies to become highly efficient and provide improved services to commuters/passengers. The high grade of automation in trains enables increased control over the speed and formulation of effective traffic management strategies.
It also reduces the chances of mishaps caused by human error. Lawsuits resulting due to mishaps caused by negligence or incompetence of train drivers are expensive. Autonomous or driverless trains ensure smoother acceleration as compared to trains operated manually, thereby resulting in increased lifespan of wheelsets and traction/braking equipment of trains.
These trains also offer improved passenger comfort. Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are improving the safety of railways by retrofitting trains and replacing existing systems with new and advanced systems. For instance, in the European region, a new initiative known as the 4th railway package, has been undertaken to create a single European rail area with structural and technical reforms.
The initiative aims at providing a high level of safety, interoperability, and reliability to the European rail network. Automated Train Operation is an operational safety enhancement device used to help automate the operation of trains. The degree of automation is indicated by the Grade of Automation (GoA), up to GoA level 4 (where the train is automatically controlled without any staff on board).
ATO is primarily used on automated guideway transits and rapid transit systems where it is easier to ensure the safety of humans. On most systems, there is a driver present to mitigate risks associated with failures or emergencies. In November 2021 Alstom introduced its new monorail in China which will be equipped with automatic train operation (ATO) grade of operation 4 (GoA4).
Similarly, Technologies such as Positive Train Control (PTC), Communication/Computer-based Train Control (CBTC), (ERTMS) European Railway Traffic Management System and Automated Train Control (ATC) provide ease in operating rail and increase safety & security for trains.
Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the autonomous train market globally.
The growing population in the region, along with better-organized transit systems and a need for safety, has triggered the demand for rails, which directly drives the market for autonomous train technology.
Global rail manufacturers and technology manufacturers, such as Alstom and Bombardier, Inc. among others, cater to the Asian market through supply contracts with governments. The Chinese market will be large in Asia Pacific as there has been a significant increase in demand for high technology rails in the country.
The markets in other countries in Asia Pacific are also growing, though not as fast as the major economies like China, Japan, and India. In March 2021, Hitachi Rail was awarded a supply contract for integrated logistics support for the Frecciarossa high-speed fleet. The contract worth USD 18 billion will be for a duration of six years.
Competitive landscape
Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France) are the leading players operating in the autonomous train market.
Premium Insights
- Advanced Technologies and Increasing Government Investments to Drive Market
- Europe Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Cbtc Segment Projected to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022- 2030 (USD Million)
- Passenger Segment Projected to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022- 2030 (Units)
- Metro/Monorail Segment to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022-2030 (Units)
- Goa 2 Segment to Lead Autonomous Train Market, 2022-2030 (Units)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Safety and Service Benefits for Onboard Passengers
- Increased Budget Allocations Along with Upcoming Rail Projects
- Growing Need for Safety and Compliance in Rail Transit
Restraints
- Lack of Technology Infrastructure and Interoperability
- Slow GDP and Inadequate Infrastructure Spending in Developing Countries
- High Initial Investments
Opportunities
- Development of Autonomous Freight Trains
- Low Energy Consumption and Operational Cost
- Increasing Emphasis on Smart Infrastructure
- Improved Passenger Experience and Real-Time Infrastructure Monitoring
Challenges
- Inability of Dto Systems to Carry Out Required Protection Functions During Emergencies and Lack of Human Intervention
- Lack of Comprehensive Infrastructure, High Cost, and Threat of Cyberattacks
Technology Analysis
- Positive Train Control (Ptc)
- Communication/Computer-based Train Control (Cbtc)
- Automatic/Integrated Train Control (Atc)
- Passenger Information System (Pis)
Regulatory Overview
- European Network and Information Security Agency (Enisa)
- General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
- International Union of Railways (UIC)
Scenario Analysis (2022-2030)
- Most Likely Scenario
- Optimistic Scenario
- Pessimistic Scenario
Case Study
- Cisco Case Study
- Alstom Partnered with Snc-Lavalin for Rem Project in Canada
- Bane Nor (Norway) Selected Thales to Provide Next-Generation Nationwide Traffic Management System
- Intelligent Software System by Huawei Analyzes Data, Improves Surveillance Efficiency, and Implements Convenient Surveillance Management Solutions for Qinghai-Tibet Railway
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Alstom
- Siemens
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Wabtec Corporation
- Thales Group
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- CRRC
- ABB
- CAF
- Nokia
Other Key Regional Players
- Beijing Traffic Control Technology
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Hollysys
- Deutsche Bahn
- Deuta
- Belden
- American Equipment Company
- Ingeteam
- Transmashholding
- Tvema
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Calamp
