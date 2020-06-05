Global Autonomous Trains Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global autonomous trains market.



This report focuses on the autonomous trains market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the autonomous trains market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global autonomous trains market is expected to decline from $8.33 billion in 2019 to $7.32 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.16%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.69 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 9.8%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the autonomous trains market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Autonomous trains global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider autonomous trains market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The autonomous trains market section of the report gives context. it compares the autonomous trains market with other segments of the autonomous trains market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, autonomous trains market indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the autonomous train market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



LIDAR and Artificial intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures speed of moving train and captures irregularities of the track and evaluates the rail track quality. It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually. The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance which helps to reduce the incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly. Control Centre with visual and voice interactions during an incident is a time-consuming process. AI also helps to reduce these interactions and allow traffic controllers to focus on the core problem.



The autonomous trains market covered in this report is segmented by train type into suburban trains; tram; monorail; subway/metro; long distance trains. It is also segmented by technology into automatic train control (ATC); communication-based train control (CBTC); European railway traffic management system (ERTMD); positive train control (PTC), by Grade of Automation into GOA1; GOA2; GOA3; GOA4 and by application into passenger train; freight; mining.



High deployment and operational costs along with increased security concerns is expected to limit the growth of autonomous train market. The capital costs of signalling and control equipment are likely to be associated with maintenance costs, operational costs, and large capital investments. On the other side, the transfer of data between a train's safety critical system, in particular, is a potential target for hackers. ATO (Automatic Train Operation) with its interconnectivity with other systems has an increased threat, making it potentially vulnerable to cyber-attacks. As it transfers high resolution, real-time train determination information between the waysides, the train and the control center, it is essential to ensure this vital data remains secure.



In June 2018, Thales has announced the acquisition of Cubris with the aim to provide value to customers by improving their digital strategy. The DAS (driver advisory systems) of Cubris allows real-time and fully secured exchange of information between the railway system and the train driver in order to enhance the driving of the train and reduce CO2 emissions. Cubris addresses the growing needs of an increasingly train centric and automation-oriented demand in railway signalling. This acquisition strengthens Thales in its offering and positioning within the rail traffic management segment.



Increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast and reliable mode of transportation is contributing to the growth of global autonomous train market. Rail is the safest mode of land transport and more attractive to the customer. It is also one of the fastest mode of transports, which moves on high speed lines that are expected to average up to 300 km/hour. The distance of 1000 Km can easily be reached within 5 to 7 hours. It offers much greater flexibility of the time, allowing train frequencies to be better matched to demand at peak and off-peak times. This offers a much better service to potential passengers and increases the number of passengers. When it comes to the fares, intra-modal competition among railway operators, and competition among railway suppliers will keep fares affordable even in countries with low per capita income. Increased safety and cheaper fares compared to other transports drove the autonomous train market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Trains Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Trains Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Autonomous Trains Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Autonomous Trains Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Autonomous Trains Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Train Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By Grade of Automation , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.4. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Segmentation By application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Autonomous Trains Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Autonomous Trains Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Trains Market



7. China Autonomous Trains Market



8. India Autonomous Trains Market



9. Japan Autonomous Trains Market



10. Australia Autonomous Trains Market



11. Indonesia Autonomous Trains Market



12. South Korea Autonomous Trains Market



13. Western Europe Autonomous Trains Market



14. UK Autonomous Trains Market



15. Germany Autonomous Trains Market



16. France Autonomous Trains Market



17. Eastern Europe Autonomous Trains Market



18. Russia Autonomous Trains Market



19. North America Autonomous Trains Market



20. USA Autonomous Trains Market



21. South America Autonomous Trains Market



22. Brazil Autonomous Trains Market



23. Middle East Autonomous Trains Market



24. Africa Autonomous Trains Market



25. Autonomous Trains Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Autonomous Trains Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Autonomous Trains Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Alstom S.A.

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. ABB

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Bombardier Transportation

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. CRRC Transportation

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Hitachi Ltd

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Trains Market



27. Autonomous Trains Market Trends And Strategies



28. Autonomous Trains Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Alstom S.A.

ABB

Bombardier Transportation

CRRC Transportation

Hitachi Ltd.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens AG.,

Thales Group.

Ansaldo

Beijing Traffic Control Technology

General Electric

China CNR Corporation Ltd, etc.

Incheon Transit Corporation

Intesens

Transmashholding

CalAmp

Hollysys

Deuta

Wabtec Corporation

Ingeteam

Tech Mahindra Ltd

American Equipment Company

Belden, Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A

Deutsche Bahn AG

Tvema

Wabtec Corporation

