NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Autonomous Vehicles



Autonomous cars are designed to drive and travel various destinations without the intervention of a human driver. Autonomous cars can successfully navigate around obstacles, negotiate between different types of terrains, and reach a predetermined destination without human intervention.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global autonomous vehicles market to register a CAGR of 41.61% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global autonomous vehicles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Delphi

• Tesla

• Intel

• Ford Motor

• Daimler Group



Market driver

• Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure

Market challenge

• System reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features

Market trend

• Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



