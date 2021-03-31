Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Grow by 5.64 Million Units During 2020-2024 | Featuring Alphabet Inc., BMW AG, Daimler AG among others | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles. In addition, the development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services will positively influence the growth of the autonomous vehicles market.

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the passenger cars segment. This can be attributed to the growing demand for luxury vehicles. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Geographic Landscape

40% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the development of self-driving semi-autonomous vehicles and the growing consumer demand for safety and convenience are fueling the growth of the autonomous vehicles market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for autonomous vehicles in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Major Five Autonomous Vehicles Market Vendors:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Waymo One, a self-driving ride-hailing service.

BMW AG: The company offers the BMW Personal CoPilot Technology for autonomous driving.

Daimler AG: The company offers a line of technologies such as Software-Defined computing architecture, DRIVE PILOT, and SaFAD among others to implement automated driving.

Ford Motor Co.: The company is testing and offering self-driving vehicles in partnership with Argo.AI.

General Motors Co.: The company is offering electric-only self-driving vehicles to eliminate human driver errors.

Global Autonomous Bus Market – Global autonomous bus market is segmented by type (fully autonomous and semi-autonomous) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market – Global autonomous vehicle sensors market is segmented by product (radar sensors, image sensors, LiDAR sensors, and other sensors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

