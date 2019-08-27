GLOBAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

In 2018, the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market amounted for revenue of $XX million and was projected to generate a value of $1495.0 million by the end of 2027. The rising technological developments and increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders coupled with other factors, drive the growth of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market at a noteworthy pace.

The autotransfusion devices and consumables market is classified into segments such as product type and end-users. Off-pump transfusion devices and on-pump transfusion devices are included in the devices segment.

The autotransfusion devices are anticipated to capture significant share in the global market owing to the growing healthcare awareness and rising incorporation of autotransfusion in surgeries to prevent excessive blood loss.

REGIONAL INSIGHTSGeographically, the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market is divided into few regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of World regional segment, which includes remaining countries.The North America region is expected to hold a significant share because of several favorable conditions in the region.

The increasing elderly population, rising lifestyle-related disorders, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of patient monitoring devices are some of the factors aiding the growth of autotransfusion devices and consumables market in North America.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Globally, the renowned companies operating in the autotransfusion devices and consumables market include Terumo, Haemonetics Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corp., LivaNova PLC, Stryker Corporation, Therakos Inc. (Acquired by Johnson & Johnson), Biegler GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care, Getinge AB, Kaneka Corp., Brightwake Ltd., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C.R. Bard).

