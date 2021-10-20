Global Auxiliary Power Unit Market Report 2021 Featuring Boeing, Honeywell, Initium, Pratt & Whitney, & Safran

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Auxiliary Power Unit Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global auxiliary power unit market is headed toward delivering solutions that will help aircraft become more fuel-efficient and involve a lower total cost of ownership.

This analysis of the market provides a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The total market was worth $2.04 billion in 2020 and, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, should see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during that time frame.

The study covers the auxiliary power units used on commercial aircraft. The market segments are line-fit, retrofit, and aftermarket. Linefit accounts for 12.1% of the market share and is driven by the delivery of new aircraft to airlines. Demand for retrofit and aftermarket comes from airlines' need to maintain their existing aircraft.

Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney are the 2 leading companies that form a market duopoly. Boeing partnered with Safran in an attempt to enter the auxiliary power unit space by creating a new joint venture named Initium, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted their business due to weak demand for new aircraft.

The pandemic has drastically reduced passenger traffic and decreased aircraft utilization; however, regulatory mandates will drive the retrofit market. The demand for new aircraft, which led to peak production levels in 2018 (pre-COVID-19), came from emerging economies, particularly from China.

Although it could take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, China and other Asian countries will remain the largest consumers of new aircraft. The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones. This will help airlines control OPEX and maintenance costs.

Leading market suppliers are focused on innovating and utilizing new technologies such as additive manufacturing. They are also working to introduce the all-electric auxiliary power unit, which will help them reduce their carbon footprint.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the size and state of the global auxiliary power unit market? What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?

What are the market drivers and restraints?

How will the latest technology trends impact the auxiliary power unit market?

Who are the key vendors in the market and how well are they positioned on the competitive landscape?

What are the major growth opportunity areas for auxiliary power unit suppliers?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Auxiliary Power Unit Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit

Auxiliary Power Unit Market Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Auxiliary Power Unit Market Segmentation

Auxiliary Power Unit Segmentation by Region

COVID-19 Impact

Research Methodology

Global Auxiliary Power Unit Market Value Chain

Key Growth Metrics for Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Key Vendors in Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Growth Drivers for Auxiliary Power Unit

Growth Driver Analysis for Auxiliary Power Unit

Growth Restraints for Auxiliary Power Unit

Growth Restraint Analysis for Aviation Satcom

3. Boeing-Safran Joint Venture - Initium

Initium

Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing for Auxiliary Power Unit Market - Patent Landscape 2010-2020, Global

Forecast Assumptions - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Competitive Environment - Auxiliary Power Unit

Revenue Share - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

4. Key Growth Metrics for APAC

Revenue Forecast - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Auxiliary Power Unit Market for APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis for APAC

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - the Middle East and Africa

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Growth Opportunity 1: All-electric Auxiliary Power Units to Reduce Noise and Save on Fuel

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with Specialized Technology Companies to Make Auxiliary Power Units More Fuel Efficient

Growth Opportunity 3: Close Relationships Give Independent MROs a Chance for More Contracts

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Boeing

Honeywell

Initium

Pratt & Whitney

Safran

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfx46m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

