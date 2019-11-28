Global Aviation and Airport Asset Tracking Markets (2019-2024), Leading Vendors, Strategies and Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation and Airport Asset Tracking Market 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the aviation and airport asset tracking market including leading vendors, strategies, and solutions. The report analyzes asset tracking technologies including the impact of emerging solutions involving 5G, AI, blockchain, and IoT. The report includes aviation and airport asset tracking market sizing from 2019 to 2024.



With an increasing number of global flights, as well as passenger inflation (e.g. number of passengers per plane), the aviation industry is under great pressure to operate as efficiently as possible. Both passenger airlines and cargo planes rely upon a variety of ground support equipment and machinery including cargo handling and aircraft-related assets.



Leading airport asset tracking solution companies are focusing on the asset value to a business or governmental organization rather than the book value of the asset itself. For example, there are many medium-value assets involved in ground support operations for aircraft such as dollies, service stairs, and tripod jacks. An aircraft chock (used to hold a plane in place on the ground so that it does not roll prior to push-back) typically costs less than $100 each.



While representing a small book value to an organization, the aircraft chock has a very important role from an operational value stand-point. Commercial airliners represent multi-million dollar investments. Positive public relations is an invaluable intangible asset for a commercial air transport company. Accordingly, an incident involving an aircraft drifting into a physical object (or even worse, hurting a person) would be a PR disaster. Accordingly, the operational value of a chock is much more than its book value.



Leading vendors offer aviation and airport asset tracking solutions that enable cost savings and efficiency improvements through enhanced equipment visibility, command, and control. Geo-location identification is a critical element of all solutions with real-time location services (RTLS) becoming a viable solution for modern aviation operations management systems (AOMS). RTLS solutions provide data necessary for AOMS to provide decision support for aviation support personnel ranging from the tarmac to the hanger and supply storage.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Asset Tracking Overview

2.1.1 Asset Tracking Functions

2.1.2 Asset Tracking Systems

2.2 Asset Types

2.2.1 Fixed, Portable, and Mobile Assets

2.2.2 High, Medium, and Low Assets

2.3 Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

2.4 Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

2.4.1 Connected Devices

2.4.1.1 Connected Consumer Devices

2.4.1.2 Connected Enterprise Assets

2.4.1.3 Connected Industrial Assets

2.4.2 Optimizing Enterprise and Industrial Device Management

2.4.3 Smart Cities, Buildings, and Workplaces

2.5 Asset Tracking Technologies

2.5.1 Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

2.5.2 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

2.5.3 Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

2.5.4 Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking

2.5.5 Advanced Data Analytics Support of Asset Tracking

2.5.6 Blockchain Technology and Asset Tracking



3. Asset Tracking Solutions

3.1 Solution Considerations

3.1.1 Fixed vs. Portable vs. Mobile Assets

3.1.2 Asset Value

3.1.2.1 High Value

3.1.2.2 Medium Value

3.1.2.3 Low Value

3.2 Solution Needs

3.2.1 Inventory Management

3.2.2 Asset Control and Redirection

3.2.3 Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

3.2.3.1 Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location

3.2.3.2 Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

3.2.3.3 Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

3.3 Specific Solutions

3.3.1 Facility Management

3.3.2 Vehicle Tracking

3.3.3 Commercial Fleet Tracking

3.4 Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services

3.4.1 Asset Tracking Software and Platforms

3.4.2 Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services



4. Aviation and Airport Asset Tracking Market Drivers

4.1 Overall Industry Growth

4.2 Performance Objectives

4.3 Recognition that Low Book Value Assets are Important

4.4 Comprehensive Focus on Ground Support Equipment



5. Company Analysis

5.1.1 Adveez

5.1.2 Avexus

5.1.3 AvPorts

5.1.4 Cityworks Asset Management Solution (AMS)

5.1.5 Core Transport Technologies, Inc.

5.1.6 Dynamic Systems Inc.

5.1.7 Eagle Integrated Solutions

5.1.8 Geotab

5.1.9 I.D. Systems

5.1.10 Inform Software

5.1.11 infsoft GmbH

5.1.12 Inseego Corp.

5.1.13 Litum IoT

5.1.14 MAINtag

5.1.15 Maintenance Connection

5.1.16 MiX Telematics

5.1.17 OnAsset Intelligence

5.1.18 Pinnacle Telematics

5.1.19 proveo GmbH

5.1.20 Quantum Aviation Solutions

5.1.21 Radiant RFID

5.1.22 RedBite Solutions

5.1.23 Resonate MP4 (XOPS)

5.1.24 Sensolus

5.1.25 ServiceTec Airport Services

5.1.26 Smart Asset Manager Limited

5.1.27 Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

5.1.28 Targa Telematics

5.1.29 Tdata, Inc.

5.1.30 TMA Systems

5.1.31 TrackIT Solutions FZ LLC

5.1.32 Traka

5.1.33 Tri-Logical Technologies

5.1.34 Undagrid (GSEtrack)

5.1.35 Unilode Aviation Solutions

5.1.36 Veovo

5.1.37 Znapz Maximo



6. Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2019-2024

6.1 Aggregate Global Asset Tracking Market

6.2 Asset Tracking Market by Aviation Vehicle and Support Equipment

6.3 Asset Tracking Deployment by Aviation Vehicle and Machinery Type



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m88on6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

