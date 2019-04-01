Global Aviation Carbon Fiber Market to 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% - The Need for Manufacturing Low-Weight, Fuel-Efficient Aircraft that Reduce Emissions

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Carbon Fiber Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation carbon fiber market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The growing aviation industry and the development of new aircraft models are likely to remain as the key growth drivers for the market. Also, the need for manufacturing low-weight, fuel-efficient aircraft that reduce emissions is also driving the growth of the market. Advancements in additive manufacturing techniques are expected to be of great help to the market, by increasing the carbon fiber usage in different components of an aircraft.

Scope of the Report

The study includes carbon fibers used in aircraft for commercial and military purposes. Both fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft are included in the study. Further, the study includes the use of carbon fiber in aircraft parts and components, which are either made completely with carbon fiber or a mixture of carbon fiber with other materials.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Weight is the most important parameter considered at every phase in the design and development of an aircraft. The low overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Most of the commercial airlines operate at low-profit margins, and hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel efficient. Newer generation aircraft are more fuel efficient, owing to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. Thus, the commercial fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in the years to come.



The Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



As of 2018, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, globally, followed by North America. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, several of the material suppliers are based in the Asian region and supply raw materials for part manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. Air passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, which has forced the airlines operating across Asia to increase their fleet size. This will result in airlines procuring new aircraft in the coming years, which is likely to generate demand for carbon fiber, since the majority of the newer generation aircraft structures are made using carbon fiber composites.



Competitive Landscape



The aviation carbon fiber market is highly consolidated. The top four players account for the majority of the market share. The market demand is higher and is expected to increase further in the future. SGL Group, Toray Group, and Hexcel Corporation are the market leaders, both in terms of production capacity and revenue.



Companies are investing significantly to develop advanced carbon fiber materials, which can overcome the challenges associated with the materials available today. Companies are also collaborating with research institutions to work on advanced materials that can shape the future of materials used by the aviation industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.2 Military Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.3 Rotorcraft

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Argentina

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Solvay

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE

6.4.6 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.7 Toho Tenax (Tenjin Carbon)

6.4.8 BGF Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Boeing

6.4.10 Airbus



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcvwvt





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

