Global Aviation Connectors Market is Expected to Reach $7.38 Billion by 2026.

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aviation Connectors Market is accounted for $4.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aviation Connectors Market include TE Connectivity, Bel Fuse Inc., ITT Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Rosenberger Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys Inc., Esterline Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Fischer Connectors SA, Eaton Corporation, Radiall, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.

Factors such as enlarge in the demand for aircraft, rising concerns for flight safety and adoption of modern electric systems in aircraft are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high initial installation cost and existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries are hampering the market growth.

Aviation connector is also called as any electrical connector. These are developed to give solutions for the present generation of aircraft. The technology that is used in these connectors helps to monitor both the consistency necessary for right critical systems as well as environmental concerns such as shock, vibration and intense temperature ranges. Aviation connector possessing multi-pin interconnects with contact housings and contact interface geometries.

Amongst Application, the avionics segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Enlargement of this segment can be attributed to the augment in aircraft orders and deliveries across the world and require recent avionic systems. Growing concerns over flight safety and functioning & maintenance costs have led to the need for modern avionics systems.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable market share during the forecast period. This market in APAC has grown, due to the increase in aircraft orders in the past five years and overall expansion in the procurement of aircraft, therefore propelling the demand for aviation connectors.

Platforms Covered:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Shapes Covered:

Rectangular

Circular

Types Covered:

Fiber Optic

High Power

RF Connectors

PCB (Printed Circuit Board)

High Speed

Applications Covered:

Cabin Equipment

Landing Gear

Avionics

Engine Control System

Other applications

End Users Covered:

Military

Commercial

Business Jets

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

