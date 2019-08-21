Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Nears $6.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aviation Cyber Security market accounted for $2,794.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,482.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Growing cyber-attacks, rising number of air passengers and increasing number of DDoS attacks are the major factors influence market growth. However, Lack of efficient security solutions may hinder the growth of the market.

By Application, Airline management segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its better financial results, improve customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the thriving aviation industry.

Some of the key players in Aviation Cyber Security Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Computer Science Corp, General Dynamics Corp, BluVector, Inc., root9B Holdings, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Collins Aerospace.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hosted

5.3 On-Premise



6 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Counter Cyber Threats

6.3 Aviation Sector Monitor

6.4 Aviation Sector Detect



7 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless Security

7.3 Cloud Security

7.4 Network Security

7.5 Content Security

7.6 Application Security

7.7 Endpoint Security



8 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Service

8.2.1 Training and Consulting

8.2.2 Managed Security Solutions

8.3 Solution

8.3.1 Security and Vulnerability Management

8.3.2 Threat Intelligence & Response

8.3.3 Data Loss Prevention

8.3.4 Managed Security

8.3.5 Data Encryption

8.3.6 Network Firewall

8.3.7 Data Loss Prevention

8.3.8 Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection

8.3.9 Risk and Compliance Management

8.3.10 Antivirus/Antimalware

8.3.11 Disaster Recovery

8.3.12 Unified Threat Management

8.3.13 Identity and Access Management

8.3.14 Risk and Compliance Management

8.3.15 Content Recovery Management

8.3.16 Web Filtering



9 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Cargo Management

9.3 Airtraffic Control Management

9.4 Airline Management

9.5 Airport Management



10 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Military



11 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Rockwell Collins Inc.

13.2 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

13.3 Unisys Corporation

13.4 Harris Corporation

13.5 Airbus Defence and Space S.A.

13.6 BAE Systems Inc.

13.7 General Electric Company

13.8 Computer Science Corp.

13.9 General Dynamics Corp.

13.10 BluVector Inc.

13.11 root9B Holdings Inc.

13.12 Raytheon Company

13.13 Thales S.A.

13.14 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.15 Collins Aerospace



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivj2jx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

