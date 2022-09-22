Global Aviation Lubricants Market to Grow at 5.68% Annually Through 2027

Sep 22, 2022, 14:15 ET
The "Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Grease, Special Lubricants & Additives), By Aircraft Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report
The Global Aviation Lubricants Market stood at USD4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period. The booming tourism industry and the high demand for aviation lubricants from the aviation industry to optimize fuel efficiency and fuel economy are driving the Global Aviation Lubricants Market demand. The rise in air traffic and the lowered airfare rates are increasing the number of aircraft, which is expected to boost the demand for aviation lubricants in the forecast period.
There is a massive rise in the fleet size of commercial and military aircraft, including narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional aircraft, business aircraft, rotorcrafts, fighter aircraft, due to the rise in air travel activities. Also, spacecraft or rockets use aviation lubricants to reduce the necessary maintenance requirements during long missions.
The market players focus on research and development activities to find innovative solutions to provide better quality products with reduced cost to achieve high fuel efficiency and economy. The advent of technologically advanced aviation lubricants, such as perfluoropolyether-based oil and greases, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Aviation Lubricants Market in the next five years.
Key Target Audience:
- Aviation lubricants manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to aviation lubricants
- Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as aviation lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Aviation Lubricants Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Aviation Lubricants Market, Type:
- Engine Oil
- Hydraulic Fluid
- Grease
- Special Lubricants & Additives
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Aircraft Type:
- Narrow Body Aircrafts
- Rotorcraft
- Business Aircrafts
- Regional Aircrafts
- Wide Body Aircrafts
- Fighter Aircrafts
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Technology:
- Synthetic
- Mineral Based
Aviation Lubricants Market, By End-User:
- Aftermarket
- OEM
Aviation Lubricants Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Middle East and Africa
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aviation Lubricants Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
7. North America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
9. Europe Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
11. South America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- BP plc
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Total Energies
- The Phillips 66 Company
- The Chemours Company
- Whitmore Manufacturing LLC
- NYE Lubricants, INC.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Aerospace Lubricants, INC.
