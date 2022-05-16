Global AVOD Market Forecast Report 2022 - US AVOD Market Forecast to Grow by $19 Billion to $31 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $70 billion in 2027, up from $33 billion in 2021. 13 of the 138 countries covered will generate more than $1 billion in 2027, up from only five countries in 2021.

US AVOD will grow by $19 billion to $31 billion by 2027 - remaining the largest country by far. The US has the world's most sophisticated advertising industry by some distance, plus AVOD choice is greater in the US than anywhere else. The US will account for 46% of the global total by 2027, up from 39% in 2021.



Second-placed China slumped in 2020 due to its economic downturn. It will take until 2024 for China to better its 2019 total. In 2021, the government clamped down on fan-based culture, which resulted in far fewer reality shows from the OTT platforms - and less viewer demand.

Key Topics Covered:

The PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global AVOD TV episode & movie sector for 138 countries, including:

Executive Summary.

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2027

Comparison forecast tables.

Individual country forecasts for each year from 2010 to 2027.

Insight profiles in 86 pages for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) AVOD expenditure by country by year broken down by YouTube; Facebook; Other significant players; Others.

