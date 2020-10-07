Global Awareness Initiative Says Azerbaijan Continues to Violate Human Rights by Actively Bombing Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's Capital

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armenia's tech community leaders have come together to form Global Awareness, an initiative to spread awareness in the international community and stop disinformation surrounding the current conflict with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Global Awareness

As the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh continues to escalate, more awareness is now being spread by both international media outlets and world leaders. Azerbaijan continues to violate human rights by actively bombing Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's capital. This has resulted in many civilian casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure, garnering the attention of the international community.

Further updates on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as of Oct. 6, 2020:

While Aliyev in his interview with Al Jazeera announces that Azerbaijan welcomes Armenians living in Artsakh to live together, Azerbaijani "Smerch" rocket explodes near the Red Cross in Stepanakert after a series of explosions in Artsakh on Oct. 6 , reported by RT reporter Murad Gazdiev and Komsomolskaya Pravda reporter Aleksandr Kots .



welcomes Armenians living in Artsakh to live together, Azerbaijani "Smerch" rocket explodes near the Red Cross in Stepanakert after a series of explosions in Artsakh on , reported by RT reporter Murad Gazdiev and Komsomolskaya Pravda reporter . Canada has suspended all military export permits to Turkey due to concerns centered around human rights violations. Foreign affairs minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has stated: " Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties."



has suspended all military export permits to due to concerns centered around human rights violations. Foreign affairs minister has stated: " continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties." RT correspondent Murad Gadziev reports that Syrian al Nusra jihadists are now being deployed to Karabakh to fight for Azerbaijan - head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Agency informed. Nusra, also known as Al Qaeda in Syria , is the dominant rebel faction in Idlib, and second only to ISIS in infamy.



jihadists are now being deployed to Karabakh to fight for - head of Foreign Intelligence Agency informed. Nusra, also known as Al Qaeda in , is the dominant rebel faction in Idlib, and second only to ISIS in infamy. Mayor of Los Angeles , Eric Garcetti says LA is proud to be home to the largest Armenian diaspora and condemns the violence visited upon Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan .



, says LA is proud to be home to the largest Armenian diaspora and condemns the violence visited upon Artsakh and by . On Oct. 6 , the Armenian Ministry of Defense made an official announcement that no fire was launched at Azerbaijan from the territory of the Republic of Armenia . The MoD has also stated that all allegations stating otherwise, especially from the side of Azerbaijan , are intentional lies.

More from today:

