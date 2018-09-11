Global B-cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Novartis & Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global B-cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs across the globe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing government initiatives. Increasing government initiatives such as Cancer Breakthrough 2020 are driving the growth of the market across the globe. One trend affecting this market is the strong pipeline. The count of pipeline in the B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market is increasing rapidly which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of treatment. The high cost of treatment is impeding the growth of the global B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma drugs market.

Key vendors

Biogen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Novartis

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

