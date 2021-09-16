Global B2B E-Commerce Market Dynamics Report 2021 - Pandemic-Related Disruptions Caused Digital Business-to-Business Sales to Surge for All Online Channels

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B E-Commerce: The Challenges and Opportunities Caused by Digital Acceleration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the pandemic's impact on B2B sales. Specifically, the author examines how the digital transformation in B2B commerce, which began prior to the pandemic, has been greatly accelerated.

Depending on the definition of B2B e-commerce, there are multiple estimates as to its size, both globally and in the United States. Nonetheless, with COVID-19 disrupting physical sales, B2B e-commerce volumes have surged for all electronic sales channels.

Now, B2B e-commerce volumes exceed consumer (B2C) e-commerce volumes, while both e-commerce types are experiencing remarkable growth. Even as the pandemic subsides, the growing importance of e-commerce in the B2B industry will persist; digitalization is here to stay.

In the report, the publisher focuses on the rise of B2B marketplaces, which are especially important as workplace demographics shift and customer expectations for seamless digital experiences continue to shape the landscape. We identify the functionality and features that will define successful B2B marketplaces as digitalization continues. The author then discusses where the financial services industry can find some success in the growing B2B marketplace space via specific opportunities.

Total sales on B2B e-commerce sites grew 10% to $1.39 trillion in 2020, and when e-procurement sales are included, digital B2B sales totaled over $2.19 trillion and that's excluding sales on EDI platforms. Though B2B marketplaces currently make up a modest share of all electronic sales, it appears the B2B industry is heading to an eventual marketplace-dominated distribution model.

Highlights of the report include:

Detailed review and clarification of e-commerce methods and approaches for the B2B space

Examination of COVID-19's impact on physical and digital B2B sales trends

A review of the demographic factors driving marketplace preferences

A summary of the most important features and functionality that B2B marketplaces should offer to meet digital-centric expectations

Detailed analysis of financial services industry opportunities in payments and lending as they relate to B2B marketplace disruptors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. B2B E-Commerce Overview

The Diverse Topology of B2B Commerce

Market Size and Trends: The COVID-Fueled Sprint toward Digital Transformation

Marketplaces Are 2020's Big Winner

4. Opportunity

Unpacking the Appeal of Marketplaces

Payments: Virtual Cards Are on the Rise

Marketplace Financing

5. Conclusions and Strategic Advice

6. References

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Alibaba

Capital One

Chase

Epicenter

IBM

JP Morgan

Kabbage

Kinnek

Lending Tree

Magento

Marqeta

Oracle

Predix

PunchOut2Go

Salesforce

Shopify

Spryker

Square Capital

Thomas.net

Virto Commerce

Wells Fargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eh7k2p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

