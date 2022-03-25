Global B2B Influencer Marketing Analysis Report 2022: Innovative Business Models Will Emerge as Digitally Native Gen Z and Millennials Dominate the Consumer Population

Mar 25, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global B2B Influencer Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Business-to-business (B2B) influencer marketing has the potential to generate $11.7 billion in revenue by the end of 2022, with more than 38% of B2B companies currently exploring influencer marketing as a new lead-generation avenue.
Influencer marketing is set to become a mainstream approach for B2B companies that are looking to tap into the power of social media and content marketing.
The publisher recognizes that demographic influence will play an increasingly important role in adoption of B2B influencer marketing. Within the next decade, more of the millennial and gen Z population will enter middle/top level management roles within organizations, and their buying behaviors will drive business decisions and increase investment in B2B influencer marketing strategies.
KEY TREND OPPORTUNITY LEVERS
The ultimate goal for B2B marketers is generating leads and sales. Content marketing has taken center stage for B2B marketers in the lead-generation process. Involving influencers in content marketing will not only drive demand but also result in higher customer engagement for the marketing program.
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CRITICAL TO FUTURE SUCCESS
Power of Employee Advocacy
An influencer marketing program that is run solely by the marketing department operates in a silo, and its scope of influence is limited. In contrast, an employee advocacy program that is linked with an influencer marketing program can provide the true essence of brand promotion. Employees are the key stakeholders of a brand's reputation in the marketplace.
Always-on Influencer Program
Most companies have legacy influencer marketing programs previously used in public relations (PR) and augmented reality (AR) activities managing journalists and external analysts. The fastest way to orient an influencer marketing program is to integrate the tasks into other business-as-usual marketing activities.
Data-driven Content Creation
Data-driven content creation can customize messaging to consumers and deliver remarkable results. Influencer marketing platforms can use algorithmic data to find the best content type and form based on the target audience. Once this is identified, the platform can tether the approach to the perfect influencer.
Partnering with an influencer marketing platform that uses data-driven pricing models ensures that companies are not over-paying their influencers and are receiving maximum value for their influencer budget.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Main Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Overview
- Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications
- Key Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
4. Industry Use Cases
- Trend Opportunity: Case Study - SAP Influencer Ecosystem
- Trend Opportunity: Case Study - SAP Influencer Programs
- Trend Opportunity: Case Study - Monday.Com
- Trend Opportunity: Case Study - Linkedin
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index
- Innovation Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends Beets Implications
5. Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Power of Employee Advocacy
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Always-on Influencer Program
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Data-driven Content Creation
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion - The Way Forward
6. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- SAP
- Monday.Com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brpxzq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article