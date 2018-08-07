Global Baby Car Seat Market 2018-2022: CAGR is Projected to Grow at 4.1%

The "Global Baby Car Seat Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Car Seat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend affecting this market is the surge in the number of stringent government regulations. The government of several nations, especially developed nations, have implemented laws that pertain to the safety of child travellers.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the new product launches and product innovations. With increased market competition, baby car seat manufacturers are launching products with additional features that ensure a high degree of safety and comfort.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the safety concerns associated with the use of baby care seats. The prolonged use of baby car seats increases health risks in infants aged four weeks and less.



Key Vendors

  • Artsana
  • Britax
  • DIONO
  • Graco Children's Products (Newell Brands)
  • RECARO Child Safety (Recaro Holding)

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Global baby car seat market: Market in focus
  • Global baby care products market: Parent market
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Global baby car seat market - Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Convertible and combination car seat - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Infant car seat - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Booster car seat - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Surge in the number of stringent government regulations
  • Advent of baby car seats with built-in airbags
  • Emergence of app-enabled baby car seats
  • Provision of baby car seats by ride-hailing service providers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Competitive scenario
  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artsana
  • Britax
  • DIONO
  • Graco Children's Products (Newell Brands)
  • RECARO Child Safety (Recaro Holding)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lpsb8k/global_baby_car?w=5

