Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global baby cribs and cots market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Good sleep plays a quintessential role in the physical and emotional well-being of infants and young children. It is a dynamic developmental process, especially in the first two years and assists in promoting growth, improving learning and increasing the attention span of babies. Consequently, there is a significant rise in the demand for baby cribs and cots across the globe. Baby cribs and cots are small beds designed to keep infants and young children comfortable and protect them from falling on the ground. They also aid in creating a sleeping environment and providing peaceful sleep.



The increasing popularity and utilization of baby care products, such as strollers, monitors, and cribs and cots, on account of the growing need for advanced baby safety products, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising number of nuclear families is also positively impacting the sales of baby cribs and cots worldwide. Moreover, stringent safety standards by regulating authorities are impelling leading manufacturers to introduce products with advanced safety features.



Furthermore, technological advancements by manufacturers have resulted in the introduction of convertible cribs that can be altered to a toddler bed, day bed and a full-sized bed for babies. The rising demand for such products can also be accredited to the rising number of parents who are seeking baby cribs and cots that are affordable, convenient and provide multipurpose uses. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby cribs and cots market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Artsana S.p.A., Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB), Delta Children's Products Corp., Dream On Me Inc., East Coast Nursery Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Natart Juvenile Inc., Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.) and Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.



