Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market 2021-2027: Premium Segment - Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Aug 19, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Baby Disposable Diapers Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales
- Recent Market Activity
- Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
- Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
- Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds
- Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
- Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
- Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
- SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
- Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
- Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
- Subscription Service Gains Momentum
- Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
- Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets
- Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
- Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
- High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health
- Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
- Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
- Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
- WVTR in Baby Diapers
- Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
- Rise in Online Shopping
- Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market
- Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
- Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers
- Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
- Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
- Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
- Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
- Revenue and Saving Environment
- Advertising and Promotion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 37
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llodqi
