Global Baby Oral Care Products Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Apr 29, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Oral Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby oral care products market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. Oral care refers to the practice of keeping a clean and disease-free mouth, which is extremely important for all individuals, especially for babies, once they start the process of teething. A baby's temporary teeth start appearing at the age of around four months, and it is imperative to care for oral hygiene in order to prevent cavities, tooth decay or gum diseases. Baby oral care products are available in various forms such as toothpaste with mild or strong formula or with natural and herbal ingredients and toothbrushes with soft, gentle or long bristles.
The frequent occurrence of tooth decay and other oral issues, such as Early Childhood Caries (ECC) that has a long-term effect on the oral health of the child, is catalyzing the demand for baby oral care products. With growing spending capacity, consumers are now more inclined toward purchasing premium and innovative products. Furthermore, rising urbanization resulting in increased exposure to popular baby oral care products and increasing awareness about baby oral hygiene are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market include strong growth from emerging markets such as India and China, product innovations, rising demand for value added products, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby oral care products market to exhibit moderate during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Pigeon Corporation, and Unilever Plc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global baby oral care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global baby oral care products industry?
- What has been impact COVID-19 on the global baby oral care products industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby oral care products industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby oral care products industry?
- What is the structure of the global baby oral care products industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global baby oral care products industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global baby oral care products industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Baby Oral Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Toothbrush
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Departmental Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
12.1 Price Indicators
12.2 Price Structure
12.3 Margin Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.3.3 Johnson & Johnson
13.3.4 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company
13.3.5 Pigeon Corporation
13.3.6 Unilever Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spo92d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article