Global Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to touch a value of USD 1088.61 Million by 2026



Baby gates are installed in the house to block the doorways, stair tops, and outdoor space. This can be generally customized depending upon the baby's age and the location of installation. The growing demand for a secure and safer home environment has increased the demand for baby gates. On the other hand, the bed rails are the product used to safeguard the baby from falling off the bed. The rising concerns and the awareness about child safety products are driving the market.

The leading manufacturers are now offering a wide range of baby safety owing to the increase in the demand for the personalized product. The increased penetration of such safety equipment in nurseries and daycare centers has also influenced the parents' mindset to a great extent.



Globally, the market is led by North America which in 2020 held a share of 30%. The rising disposable income in the growing middle-class population especially in the developing economies is also a major factor amplifying the adoption of these baby safety products, thereby expected to supplement the market growth in the next five years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of 6.79%, considerably the highest in the market. The growing childbirth rate, rising awareness, and the increased spending towards child safety necessities have boosted the market in the region. The rapid urbanization of developing economies like China, India, Brazil, Mexico, etc is also a key factor for the market growth in the coming period.



The market is dominated by the specialty store segment, which in 2015 held more than 50% of the market share. The companies have understood the incline of parents towards the online sales channel and thus have started focusing on their appealing online presence. Companies have started offering highly customized solutions to meet the demand from varied customers. Through the forecasted period, the market is expected to have an online sales channel to be the fastest-growing sales segment, which is to register a CAGR of 7.63%.



Also, the increasing number of fatal injuries among babies and toddlers due to falling from stairs or beds is tempting the parents to adopt baby safety devices. Various governments have stated various regulations in regards to the installation of the safety gates.

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Market Size by Value for the period (2015-2026F)

Market Share by Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Super/Hyper Market, & Online)

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Country

Market Share by Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considered

3.2. Market Definitions



4. Global Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.4. By Company



5. North America Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Sales Channel

5.2.2. By Country

5.3. US Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market

5.4. Canada Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market

5.5. Mexico Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market



6. Europe Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook



8. Latin America Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Sales Channel

8.2.2. By Country

8.3. Brazil Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Market

8.4. Argentina Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market

8.5. Columbia Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market



9. Middle East & Africa Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Artsana Group

12.2. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

12.3. Cardinal Gates, Inc.

12.4. Dorel Industries

12.5. Summer Infant (USA), Inc.

12.6. Evenflo

12.7. Regalo Baby

12.8. Munchkin, Inc.

SOURCE Research and Markets

