Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







App Driven Economy: The Cornerstone for Growth of BaaS



Mobile Applications



Challenges and Complexity in Application Development Throws the Spotlight on BaaS



A Peek into What Qualifies BaaS As a Disruptive Technology



BaaS Market Structure & Dynamics



Market Structure



Factors Governing Growth Dynamics



Primary Reasons Spurring Adoption of Backend Services Among Application Developers Ranked by Importance



Venture Capital Funding and M&A Activity Continue to Redefine the Landscape



Market Outlook



Developing Markets to Show Fastest Growth



Table 1: Breakdown of Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score by Country for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES







Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS



Rise in Smartphone Ownership Augments Growth Opportunities



Table 2: Global Shipment of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Number of Mobile Phone Users Worldwide (2014-2020) (in Billions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



BaaS Gains Prominence Amid Expanding App User Base



Table 4: Number of Mobile App Downloads Worldwide in 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Vendor Driven App Stores Dominate the App Ecosystem



Entertainment Apps: The Premier Application Area for BaaS



Table 5: Heavy App Development Activity in the Entertainment Category Spurs Market Opportunities for BaaS: Percentage Breakdown of Global Mobile App Revenues by App Category for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Average Annual Growth in Time Spent Per Mobile App Category in 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Enterprise mobility & Growing Use of Enterprise Mobile Apps Set the Platform for Growth



Trend towards "Develop Your Own Applications" in the Enterprise Sector Fuels BaaS Adoption



Spurt in IoT App Usage Drives Demand for Robust BaaS Solutions



BaaS Reduces the Complexity of Building Chatbots



Spiraling Adoption of Web Apps Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for BaaS



Table 7: Global Number of the Websites (in Million) for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



SMBs Spur Adoption of BaaS







4. SERVICE OVERVIEW







Backend-as-a-Service - An Introduction



BaaS Vs. IaaS & PaaS - How do they Differ



Baas - How Does it Work?



BaaS - Key Benefits







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







5.2 SERVICE/PRODUCT LAUNCHES



MongoDB Launches MongoDB Stitch BaaS tool for App Development



Kinvey Launches Flex Services Runtime (FSR) Unified Node.js Platform



Built.io Introduces MBaaS for Enterprises



Kinvey Introduces HIPAA Compliant App mBaaS on Google Cloud Platform



5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



IDERA Acquires Sencha



Progress Acquires Kinvey



Google Acquires Apigee Corporation



Axway Acquires Appcelerator







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



Market Overview



B.Market Analytics



Table 10: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 11: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 13: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend- as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: European 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend- as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Latin America



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 17: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as- a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 19: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 56) The United States (42) Europe (7) - France (1) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)



