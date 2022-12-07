Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Report 2022: Sector Set for Significant Growth With Over $1 Billion in Public and Private Investments

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bacteriophage Therapy Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been identified as one of the greatest threats to public health. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2.8 million cases of AMR infections are identified in the United States on an annual basis, leading to death of more than 35,000 people.

Further, World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that, by 2050, the increasing burden of such infections is expected to increase the healthcare expenditure by USD 1.2 trillion, annually. To address this situation, WHO has developed a global action plan for raising public awareness, reducing the incidence of infections, and optimizing the use of antimicrobial drugs, paving the way for the development of alternative anti-infectious modalities.

One such example of these modalities includes bacteriophage therapies. These therapeutics have been used in healthcare for over a century, providing an alternative approach to target the disease-causing multi-drug resistant bacteria; however, their use has been limited. With the growing need for therapies targeting AMR infections, bacteriophage therapy are now gaining more traction. These therapeutics tend to cause minimal drug toxicity, replicate themselves at the site of action, have reduced side-effects, and have the potential to self-decompose when the infection causing bacteria have been exterminated.

Given the afore-mentioned advantages of bacteriophage therapy and promising insights from the ongoing research, various clinical trials have been registered for the clinical evaluation of bacteriophage therapies. In fact, with the widespread participation of stakeholders in the research and development of bacteriophage therapy, clinical studies evaluating bacteriophage therapy have increased at a growth rate of more than 30% over the last few years.

Moreover, the volume of affiliated scientific literature (2,200+ related publications since 2018) has also increased, demonstrating the growing popularity of bacteriophage therapy and related technologies. Given the encouraging results, this domain has piqued the interest of many private and public investors who have invested more than USD 1 billion over the last few years. With increasing R&D efforts, promising clinical data, and financial support from investors, we anticipate the bacteriophage therapy market to witness notable growth in the mid to long term.

Scope of the Report

A summary of the key insights from the bacteriophage therapy market. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.

A general overview of the historical evolution of bacteriophages and their biology. It also includes a detailed discussion on applications of bacteriophage therapy. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the various advantages and limitations associated with the bacteriophage therapy.

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of bacteriophage therapy, including information on their current status of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), key therapeutic areas (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and other disorders), type of bacterial strain (Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Salmonella, Streptococcus, Acinetobacter baumannii and others), target disease indication (lung infection, bone infection, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal infection, bacterial infection, blood infection, other disorders, and multiple infections), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy, and both), route of administration (oral route, topical route, rectal route and intravenous route), and information on bacteriophage related technologies.

An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players engaged in the manufacturing of bacteriophage therapy, featuring information on the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, and leading developers.

Elaborate profiles of the prominent players engaged in the development of bacteriophage therapy (shortlisted based on the number of drugs progressed to advanced phases of development). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

