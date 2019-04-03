Global Bakery Products Industry
Mar 11, 2013, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits, and Other Bakery Products.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069906/?utm_source=PRN
Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments: Bread, and Cakes/Pastries. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Aryzta AG
- Associated British Foods plc
- BAB Systems, Inc.
- Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG
- Bakers Delight
- Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069906/?utm_source=PRN
BAKERY PRODUCTS MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Bread
Breakfast Cereals
Cakes & Pastries
Savory Biscuits
Sweet Biscuits
Plain Biscuits
Filled/Coated Biscuits
Other Bakery Products
Muffins
Bagels/Bialys
Pretzels
Doughnuts and Croissants
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer
Market Snapshots
Trends and Drivers Summarized
Trans-Fat Free
Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
Rising Indulgent Consumption
Increasing Number of In-Store Bakeries
Snacks for Breakfast
Rise of the Hybrids
Experimentation with Flavors
Increasing Health-Consciousness
Convenience
Increasing Impulse Purchases
Growth of Premium Artisanal Bakery Products
Greater Options
Customization to Local Tastes
The Rise of the Vegetarianism
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes
Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration
Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Table 1: Global Bakery Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Developed Regions Account for Significant Share of World Bakery Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Premium-Price and Indulgence: A Major Trend in Affluent Markets
Proliferation of Multinationals in Emerging Markets Boosts Value Sales
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
Table 3: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market
Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads
Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads
Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive
In-Store Bakery Breads Soar in Popularity Due to Minimal Ingredient List
â€œFreshly Bakedâ€: A Desirable Attribute
Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant
High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market
Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth
Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits
Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits
A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands
Foxâ€™s Chocolatey Biscuit Bars
Go Ahead! Cookie Bites
McVitieâ€™s Nibbles
Nature Valley Protein
Trio Bar
Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment
Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products
Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods
Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market
The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market
Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products
Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda
Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance
Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products
Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients
Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa
Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods
Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products
Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time
Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential
Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration
Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products
Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption
Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations
Elite SL10
SEALUTION Peel Polymers and ELITE AT Polyethylene Resins
Vector Re-sealable Matrix Fastener
Sealed Compartment Packaging
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population
Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Bread
History
Categories of Bread
Bread Types
Breakfast Cereals
Cakes & Pastries
Cakes
Pastry
Top 10 Pastry Flavors Worldwide: Ranked by Popularity
Sweet Biscuits
Plain Biscuits
Filled/Coated Biscuits
Cookies
Types of Cookies
Savory Biscuits
Other Bakery Products
Muffins
Bagels/Bialys
Pretzels
Doughnuts and Croissants
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Bakery Products Marketplace: Intensely Competitive & Fragmented
Leading Bakery Products Companies Worldwide
Grupo Bimbo: The Global Leader
Table 11: Leading Players in the Global Bakery Products Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Mondelez International, Yamazaki, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Leading Players in the Global Bread Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Leading Players in the Global Cakes Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Leading Players in the Global Pastries Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Yamazaki, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Leading Players in the Global Cookies Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Mondelez, Yildiz, Artisanal Bakeries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Leading Players in the Global Crackers Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Campbell, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg, Mondelez, Artisanal Bakeries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Classification of Bakery Companies
Key Competitive Traits
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Vendors Prioritize M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals involving Bakery Products Vendors (2016-2019)
Manufacturers Join Health & Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains
Dietary Trends to Support New Product Development
Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity
The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Development of International Brands
Co-Branding
Age-Specific Brands
Packaging
Brand Localization
Brand Licensing
Distribution Landscape
Distribution Trends
New Retail Structures Arises from the Changing Shopping Behavior
Supply Changes Driven by Development of In-store Bakeries
Key Trade Barriers
Infrastructure
Raw Material Supply
Price Pressure
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Aryzta AG (Switzerland)
La Brea Bakery (USA)
Associated British Foods plc (UK)
Allied Bakeries (UK)
George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia)
BAB Systems, Inc. (USA)
Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Bakers Delight (Australia)
Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni (Italy)
BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore)
Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
Campbell Soup Company (USA)
Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia)
Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
Dunkin' Donuts (USA)
Finsbury Food Group (UK)
Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
Tasty Baking Company (USA)
Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)
Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA)
Canada Bread Company Limited (Canada)
Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)
Hostess Brands Inc. (USA)
Hovis Ltd. (UK)
JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg)
Brueggerâ€™s Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA)
Kellogg Company (USA)
LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake (Denmark)
Lieken AG (Germany)
McDonald's Corporation (USA)
McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
NestlÃ© SA (Switzerland)
Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Savor Street Foods (USA)
Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)
The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada)
Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)
Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey)
pladis (UK)
5.2 Product Launches
Grupo Bimbo Presents Bimbo DonutsÂ® Line of Soft Donuts
Kellogg'sÂ® Debuts New Special KÂ® Protein Honey Almond Ancient Grains Cereal
Kellogg Unveils HI! Happy Insideâ„¢ 3-in-1 Cereal
McDonaldâ€™s USA Streamlines Classic Burgers Portfolio with New Ingredient Changes
Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Unveils New 2018 Fall-Inspired Menu
Dunkinâ€™ Donuts to Launch Signature Donuts with Best Selling NestlÃ© Chocolates
pladis Introduces Go Ahead! Nutty Crunch and Go Ahead! Fruit & Nut
plaids Introduces New Halloween-Themed Cakes
plaids to Launch Jaffa Cakes Nibbles
Allied Bakeriesâ€™ Kingsmill Unveils Kingsmill 50/50 Vitamin Boost
Barilla Rolls Out Mulino Bianco Bakery Range
ARNOTTâ€™S Biscuits Introduces New Range of Biscuit-Inspired Cakes
Breadtalk Unveils Limited-Edition Range of Japanese-Inspired Buns & Cakes
Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Introduces Made-in-Vermont Cream Cheese Lineup
Oatmega Launches Grass-Fed Whey Protein Cookies
Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Blueberry Pancake Variety
The Kellogg Co. Develops Moeâ€™s Breakfast Bowls
Popeyes Introduces Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp
Modern Food Re-launches Iconic Bread Brand
Greyston Bakery Unveils Harvest Cookie
CafÃ© Valley Bakery Debuts Dr Pepperâ„¢ Cake
Hostess Brands Launches Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes and Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes
Tastykake Unveils Birthday Kake Mini Donuts
Grupo Bimbo Launch Bimbo Little Adventures in the UK
Voortman Bakery Unveils Voortman Cookies
Puratos UK Introduces Three Innovative Baking Mixes
Bobâ€™s Red Mill Debuts Grain-and Gluten-Free Products
Einstein Noah Launches Boosted Bagels
Pepperidge Farm Unveils Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookie
La Brea Bakery Unveils La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps
Nature's Own LifeÂ® Launches Six Varieties of Bread
Ace Bakery Introduces Baguette Bagel
Emmyâ€™s Organics Launches Peanut Butter Cookies
Daveâ€™s Killer Bread Launches Breakfast Line
Flower Foods Unveils Mrs. Freshleyâ€™s Cake Crisps
Mondelez International Introduces Ritz Crisp & Thins
Klosterman Baking Develops Organic Bread Varieties
pladis India Unveils McVitieâ€™s Cream Biscuits
Hostess Unveils Hostess Bake Shop
Finsbury Food Group Introduces Mary Berry Cakes
Greyston Bakery Unveils grab-and-go Cookies
Rudi's Organic BakeryÂ® Introduces Organic Bread Line
Artisan Biscuits Introduces Millerâ€™sÂ® Toast
Bimbo Bakeries Unveils Chocolate Party Cakes
Ozery Bakery Launches Muesli Morning Rounds
Canyon Bakehouse Unveils Heritage Style Bread Loaves
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Acquires Bakery Du Jour
Flowers Foods Acquires Canyon Bakehouse
Mondelez International Snaps Up Tateâ€™s Bake Shop
Campbell Soup Acquires Snyderâ€™s-Lance
Tyson Foods to Divest Sara LeeÂ® Frozen Bakery and Vanâ€™sÂ® Businesses to Kohlberg & Company
Tyson Foods to Divest TNT Crust Business to Peak Rock Capital
Grupo Bimbo Snaps Up Mankattan Group of China
Hostess Brands Acquires Big TexasÂ® and CloverhillÂ® Brands from ARYZTA
McDonaldâ€™s Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Chicago
LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Launches its Third Bakery in Poland
Mondelez International Makes Further Investments in its Polish Facility
Mondelez International Inaugurates New Factory in Bahrain
Grupo Bimbo Premiers New Production Lines at San Fernando Plant
NestlÃ© Inaugurates New US Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia
Bakers Delight Teams Up with Monash University for Bread Innovations
Siro and Cerealto to Merge
Dunkinâ€™ Donuts Unveils New Branding
Dunkinâ€™ Donuts Establishes Next Generation Concept Store in Quincy
Dunkinâ€™ to Invest $100 Million towards Business Expansion
BAB Systems Opens Newest Big Apple Bagels Store in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Britannia and Chipita Agree to Establish Britchip Foods Joint Venture
Einstein Noah Restaurant Announces Closure of 30 Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Bakeries
LEAF Secures Non-GMO Certification for Hydrox Cookie
CÃ©rÃ©lia Group Purchases English Bay Batter Inc.
JAB Holdings Acquires Panera Bread
Azulis Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Grain dâ€™Or Gel
Canada Bread Buys Stonemill Bakehouse Ltd.
Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panattiere
LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Acquires Anderson Bakery
Pacific Equity Partners Buys Allied Mills
J & J Snack Foods Purchases Hill & Valley Inc.
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Value Analytics
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Bread by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics for Total Bakery Products, Bread, and Cakes/ Pastries
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Bread by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Cakes/ Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
A Prime Consumer of Bakery Products
Health Consciousness & Increasing Demand for Specialty and Gourmet Products Drive Demand
Healthy Foods: A Mega Trend in the US Bakery Market
Millennials Continue to Remain the Most Important Consumer Group
Growing Prominence of â€˜Free-Fromâ€™ Bakery Goods Benefit Market Expansion
Adoption of Gluten-Free Bakery Products Going Strong
Growing Health Consciousness Spurs Demand for Mini-Portion Sizes
Product Reformulations Gain Momentum
Innovative Product Offerings Boosts Market Prospects
Fondants
Chocolate Accents
Hispanic Flair
Pies
Mini Wedding Cakes
Ã‰clairs
Individual Tarts and Printed Chocolates
Ancient Grains Enjoy Growing Usage in Bakery Products
Breads: The Largest Bakery Product Category
White Bread Lose to Multi-Grain and Whole-Grain Breads
Wheat Bread Market Driven by Rising Consumer Preference for Healthy Food
Key Challenges for the Matured Bread Market
Key Market Opportunities
Convenience Plays a Key Demand Driver for Sandwich Bread
Premium Breads Drive Value Growth
Artisan Breads Experience Expansion in Demand
Growing Hispanic Population: A Boon for the Bread Market
Gluten-Free Offerings Improved to Offer Added Taste
Breakfast Cereals Market Grow at a Sluggish Pace
Prepared Cakes and Pies Offer Huge Growth Potential
Cookies Continue be an Ever-Green Bakery Product
Busy Lifestyles & Preference for Convenience Foods Spur Frozen Products Sales
Packaged Sweet Baked Goods Rise in Demand
Innovative Packaging Formats Assists Popularization of Brands
Competitive Scenario
Grupo Bimbo Dominates the Bakery Products Market
Table 47: Leading Commercial Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Leading Fresh Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Leading Premium Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Leading Mainstream Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Leading Breakfast Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Leading Buns & Rolls Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Leading Packaged Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Campbell Soup, Flowers Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Leading Cold Breakfast Cereal Companies & Brands in the US (2016): Percentage Share of Revenue for Cheerios (General Mills), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (General Mills), Frosted Flakes (Kellogg), Honey Bunches of Oats (Post), Honey Nut Cheerios (General Mills), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Leading Hot Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Quaker Oats, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Cereal Brands in the US: A Snapshot
Table 56: Leading Sweet Baked Goods Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Leading Frozen Bagel and Bialys Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pinnacle Foods, Post Holdings, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Leading Commercial Cake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Refrigerated Cake (No Snack/Coffee Cakes) Market in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Leading Refrigerated Cheesecake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for The Fathers Table, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Leading Pastry/Danish/Coffee Cake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aryzta, Flowers Foods, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, McKee Foods, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Muffins Market in the US by Category (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Share for 4-Count, 1-Count/Bulk, Mini, 6-Count, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Leading Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aryzta, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Leading English Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grupo Bimbo, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Leading Refrigerated English Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bays English Muffin Corp., Grupo Bimbo, Post Holdings Inc., Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Leading Doughnut Vendors in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, Krispy Kreme, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)
Table 67: Leading Cupcake & Brownie Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Leading Cookie Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kellogg, McKee Foods, Mondelez International, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Leading Cookie Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nabisco Oreo, Nabisco Chips Ahoy, Nabisco Belvita, Little Debbie, Nabisco Oreo Double Stuff, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Leading Fresh Roll, Bun & Croissant Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campbell Soup, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, Kings Hawaiian Bakery, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Leading Frozen Baked Bread/Roll/ Biscuit Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Mills, Pepperidge Farm, T. Marzetti Co., Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?
Cakes & Biscuits Market: Intensely Competitive
FDA Rule to Ban Trans-Fats: Implications
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
Key Retail Distribution Channels for Bakery Goods
Supermarkets Face Challenging Times
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 72: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: US Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 75: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: US Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: US 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Canadian Bakery Products Market: Witnessing Slow but Steady Growth
Manufacturers Offer Innovative Products in Response to the Healthy Food Trend
Competition: Leading Bread Companies in Canada
Table 78: Leading Bread Companies in Canada (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canada Bread, Weston, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 79: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Canadian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 82: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Canadian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan: A Highly Competitive and Mature Market
Launch of New Products in Response to Increasing Health Consciousness Sustain Market Demand
Factors Driving Bakery Products Market in Japan
Convenience
Changing Household Composition
Changing Dietary Habits
Demand for Fresh Products
Health Consciousness
Greater Exposure to International Food Habits
Focus on Children
Competition: Brand Loyalty Remains a Major Factor
Sales Channels for Bread in Japan
Table 85: Japanese Bread Market by Sales Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakeries, Convenience Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 86: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Japanese Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 89: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Japanese Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: The Largest Bakery Products Market Worldwide Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum
Varying Consumer Preference and Consumption Patterns across Regional Countries
Table 92: Bakery Products Market in Europe by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Fresh, Pre-Packaged Long-Life, and Pre-Packed Home-Baking (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Bakery Products Market in Europe by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Artisan Bakeries, Bakery Chains, Catering, Modern Retailers, and Other Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthy Demand for Bake-Off Goods Drive Market Growth for Frozen Bakery Products
Europe Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Packaged Bread
Healthy Eating Comes To The Fore
Government Backed Campaigns Support Demand for Breakfast Cereals
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 94: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: European Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: European 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: European Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: European 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 100: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: European Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: European 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/ Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: European Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: European 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Range and Quality of Bread and Pastries Spur Market Demand
Artisanal Bakeries Witness Tough Market Conditions
Demand Grows for Pre-Packaged Bread in France
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 106: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: French Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: French 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 109: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: French Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: French 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Germany: The Largest Bakery Products Market in Europe
Dominant Producer of Bread & Cookies in Europe
Artisanal Breads Dominate Bread Sales in Germany
Table 112: German Bread Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Artisanal Breads, Industrial Breads and In-Store Breads (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
White Bread Remains Far Behind
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 113: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: German Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: German 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 116: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: German Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: German 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Indulgence and Convenience Trends Characterize the Italian Market
Financial Crisis Drives Consumers Towards Home-Made Baked Goods
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 119: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Italian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 122: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Italian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Consumer Preference for Branded and â€˜Free-fromâ€™ Products Sustain Growth Momentum
Rising Demand for Healthy and Nutritional Variants of Bakery Products
Increasing Awareness of Nutrition and Obesity Transform the Biscuits Segment
Increase in Older Population Enhances the Demand for Biscuits
Healthier Biscuits Replace Crisps and Bread
Nutritious Value: A Key Growth Driver for Savory Biscuits
Britons Re-discover the Joy of Home Baking
Despite Competition from Gluten-Free and Other Variants, White Bread Continues to Dominate Sales
Rising Prices of Butter: A Cause of Concern for the Bakery Sector?
Competition in the UK Bread Market
Table 125: Leading Bread Companies in the UK (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hovis, Kingsmill (ABF), Warburtons, Artisanal, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Leading Bagel Companies in the UK (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New York Bakery Co., Warburtons, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 127: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: UK Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: UK 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 130: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: UK Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: UK 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Consumption of Bakery Products in Spain Remains Stable
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 133: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Spanish Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 136: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Spanish Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Growing Demand for High-Quality Bakery Products Drive Market Growth
Russia: A Potential Laden Market for Bread
Shifting Trend towards Homemade Bread
Western Breads Witness Increasing Penetration
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 139: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/ Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Russian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 142: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Russian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Bakery Products Market Witnesses Rise in Sales
Key Trends in Swedish, Finnish and Danish Bread Markets
Dutch Consumers Demand High Quality Bread
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Belgium
Finland
Switzerland
Turkey
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 145: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 148: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Bakery Products Market Worldwide
Growing Influence of Western Culture and Cuisine Drive Market Demand
Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
Table 151: Per-Capita Bread Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Per-Capita Biscuit Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Frozen Bakery Products Rise in Popularity
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 158: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 161: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 164: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 Australia
A.Market Analysis
Australia: A Mature, Competitive, and Innovation- Driven Market
Bread Market Inclines towards Premium Products
Artisanal Bakery Products Continue to Evolve
Price Wars Result in Decline of Independent Small Bakers
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 165: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 166: Australian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 167: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 168: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 169: Australian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 170: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 China
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Bakery Products Witness an Upward Trajectory
Robust Outlook for the Chinese Bakery Products Market
Consumers Prefer Myriad Variants of Bakery Products
Rapid Urbanization Creates Demand for Convenience Foods
Table 171: Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Bakery Market by City Tier for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value-Conscious Consumers Seek Affordably Priced Products
Exposure to Western Lifestyles Drive Consumption of Branded Bakery Products
Bakery Products Market Offers Significant Opportunities for Western Brands
China: A Lucrative Market for Bread Manufacturers
Demand for Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits Remain Strong in China
Steady Increase in Number of Artisanal Bakeries
Breakfast Cereals Replace Traditional Breakfast
Sweet Bakery Goods Rise in Popularity
Additive-Free Products Gain Consumer Attention
Competition: Consolidation on the Cards
B.Market Analytics
Value Analytics
Table 172: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 173: Chinese Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 174: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 175: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 176: Chinese Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 177: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 India
A.Market Analysis
Indian Bakery Products Market Exhibits Tremendous Growth Potential
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069906/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article