Global Banana Powder Market to 2024 - One of the World's Most Important Fresh Fruit Commodity

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bananas represent one of the world's most important fresh fruit commodity, at least when measured by volume and trade. They are currently produced across the world in around 150 countries with India, China, Philippines, Brazil, Ecuador and Indonesia together accounting for more than 62% of the total global production.

By and large, bananas are consumed directly with a very small proportion of it being processed. Processing of banana into banana powder provides several advantages as it increases their shelf and decreases the problems associated with the storage and transportation. Although the global banana powder market is only a fraction of the global banana market, its demand is currently showing strong growth and has wide applications in the food, feed, pharmaceutical and the cosmetics industries.

The food Industry currently represents the biggest consumer of banana powder where it is widely used in infant food, puffed food, seasonings, solid beverages, cakes, cold food, instant food, etc. The food industry is followed by the feed industry where its consumption is growing in cattle feed and pet foods.



In the pharmaceutical industry, banana powder has been found to be effective in the treatment of colon diseases, sprue and other forms of carbohydrate intolerance in children. It is also effective in treating various intestinal disorders in adults. The popularity of banana powder in the cosmetics industry is also increasing worldwide.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global banana market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key banana producing regions globally?

How has the global banana powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key end-use industries for banana powder?

What are the price trends of banana powder?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the banana powder industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the banana powder industry?

What is the structure of the banana powder industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the banana powder industry?

What are the profit margins in the banana powder industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

How is banana powder manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for banana powder?

What are the transportation requirements for banana powder?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a banana powder manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Banana Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Production Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Banana Powder Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by End Use

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Input Suppliers

6.7.2 Farmers

6.7.3 Collectors

6.7.4 Processors

6.7.5 Distributors

6.7.6 Exporters

6.7.7 Retailers

6.7.8 End-Users

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions



8 Market by End Use

8.1 Food Industry

8.2 Feed Industry

8.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



10 Banana Powder Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgei46

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

