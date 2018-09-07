Global Bancassurance Market to 2023 - Market Value is Projected to Reach US$ 1,451.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

the global bancassurance market has reached a value of more than US$ 1,040.7 Billion in 2017

The global bancassurance market is currently witnessing strong growth as banks are adopting more diversified and enhanced product portfolios in their offerings, especially in the face of banking industry regulations which will limit the lenders' probability with their traditional business lines.

Bancassurance simply refers to selling insurance products through established distribution channels of banks. Herein, banks and insurance firms come up with an agreement, which prompts the insurance firm to sell its products to the bank clients. This arrangement is getting highly popular, as this benefit both the bank as well as the insurance firm. From the banks' point of view, they receive a fee amount (non-interest income) apart from the interested income from the insurance company. Whereas, from the insurance firms' point of view, they get to increase their customers and market reach.

Currently, banks have become the main distribution channel for insurance products, and insurance firms provide a substantial profit source for them in return. Bancassurance arrangement largely reposes on the relationship that the bank has developed with the customer over a period of time. Therefore, insurance firms are more than happy with pushing risk products through banks, as it is a better and cost-effective affair compared to the agent route. And, for banks, fee-based income at a minimum cost is always a welcome considering the falling interest rates.

Bancassurance is becoming an important factor for the overall financial services market growth due to the consolidation in the sector. With technological advancements influencing consumer behaviors and their purchasing patterns, the global bancassurance market is expected to witness a continuous upsurge in its valuation. Moreover, the increase in mobile surfing and mounting penetration of internet are expected to fuel the global bancassurance market growth as well.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,451.4 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2023.





How has the global bancassurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bancassurance industry?

What are the key product types in the global bancassurance industry?

What are the key types of bancassurance models in the global bancassurance industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bancassurance market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bancassurance market?

What is the structure of the global bancassurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bancassurance market?

