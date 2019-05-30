Global Banknote Market Report: 2019 Edition - The Market is Majorly Dominated by De La Rue and Giesecke & Devrient Group

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Banknote Market Report: 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the demand growth for banknotes remained robust with volume of circulating banknotes growing decently and exceeding GDP growth rates in several nations. The global banknote market is highly dominated by production of banknotes with security threads.



Banknote is a promissory note, made by a bank, which is payable to the bearer on demand. It is also known as a bill' or a note'. Historically, the banknotes were issued by the commercial banks but now, the production and distribution of new banknotes, and destruction of the unfit banknotes is the responsibility of the central bank of the respective countries. One of the crucial responsibilities of the national banks is to ensure the adequate confidence of the citizens in their nations currency. A country's monetary policy serves the purpose of designing strategies related to money supply in the economy.



In terms of geographical areas, the U.S. and Eurozone are major contributors to the global banknote market supported by their economies and high production volumes and values. However, the production volume of Euro banknotes continued to decline in the previous year.



The global banknote market is expected to grow in future due to improving economic conditions, rising global population and growing number of ATMs. In the recent years, the banknote market has gone through several reforms. A new concept called security by design' has been introduced by banknote suppliers. Through this concept, new designs of banknotes would be introduced including new safety features, brighter color etc. Despite all the growth factors, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including counterfeiting of banknotes and rapid growth of electronic payments.



The global banknote market is majorly dominated by De La Rue Plc. and Giesecke & Devrient Group. De La Rue is increasingly investing into developing innovative and more secure features for bank notes. Commercial bank note market is also dominated by De La Rue Plc. However, the scenario is quite different in polymer substrate market. Only two companies, CCL and De La Rue, hold the absolute share of the polymer market in which CCL holds the lions share.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Banknote Market - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Banknote Manufacturing Process

1.3 Banknote Printing, Packaging and Waste Management

1.4 Banknote Distribution Logistics Model



2. Global Banknote Market Analysis

2.1 Official Foreign Exchange Reserves by Currency

2.2 Allocated Reserves by Currency

2.3 Banknote Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Issued Banknotes Volume

2.5 Issued Banknotes Volume by Type

2.6 Banknote Market by Segment

2.7 Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Volume

2.8 Banknote Substrate Market by Segment

2.8.1 Global SPM Market Forecast by Volume

2.8.2 Global CPM Market Forecast by Volume

2.8.3 Global Polymer Market Forecast by Volume



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume

3.1.2 The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination

3.2 The Eurozone

3.2.1 Euro Banknotes Production Volume

3.2.2 Euro Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination

3.2.3 Euro Banknotes Production Value

3.2.4 Euro Banknotes Production Value by Denomination

3.3 The UK

3.3.1 Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Value

3.3.2 Banknotes Production Value in UK by Denomination

3.3.3 Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Volume

3.3.4 Banknotes Production Volume in UK by Denomination

3.3.5 Issue of Bank of England Banknotes by Value

3.3.6 Value Share of Banknotes Issued in UK by Denomination

3.3.7 Destruction of Bank of England Banknotes by Value

3.3.8 Value of Destructed Banknotes in UK by Denomination

3.4 Australia

3.4.1 Australia Banknote Production Volume

3.4.2 Australia Issued Banknotes Volume by Denomination

3.4.3 Australia Issued Banknotes Value

3.4.4 Australia Issued Banknotes Value by Denomination

3.5 New Zealand

3.5.1 New Zealand's Low Denomination Notes in Circulation

3.5.2 New Zealand's High Denomination Notes in Circulation

3.5.3 New Zealand Circulation of Banknotes by Denomination

3.6 Switzerland

3.6.1 Switzerland Banknotes in Circulation

3.6.2 Switzerland Banknotes Volume in Circulation by Denomination

3.6.3 Swiss Banknotes in Circulation Value by Denomination

3.6.4 Switzerland Banknotes Value in Circulation by Denomination



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.2 Rising Number of ATMs

4.1.3 Growing Population Worldwide

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Adoption of Polymer Banknotes

4.2.2 Security by Design

4.2.3 Automation in Cash Sorting

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rapid Electronic Transaction Growth

4.3.2 Counterfeiting of Banknotes



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Commercial Print Market Share by Company

5.2 Global Banknote Substrate Market Share by Company

5.3 Global Polymer Market Share by Company

5.4 Global Security Features Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles



Crane Co.

De La Rue plc.

Giesecke & Devrient Group

